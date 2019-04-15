'Shrill' Season 2 Is Officially Happening, Here Are All The Details You Need To Know

Send in a RSVP to the pool party now! After the Aidy Bryant-helmed Shrill debuted on March 15 in a cloud of body positivity and relatable humor, the Hulu series is soon coming back for more. The short and sweet first season ended on an ambiguous note, but Shrill Season 2 is officially happening, so here's to seeing more of Annie's honest blog posts exploring self love.

The Hollywood Reporter says that Shrill will return to Hulu for Season 2 in 2020 and bump its episode count from six to eight. Based on Lindy West's memoir Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman, Bryant, West, and showrunner Ali Rushfield developed a semi-fictional story to present onscreen. Season 1 covered Bryant's aspiring journalist Annie fighting for more opportunities at work, accepting the way she looks, and dealing with an often unhealthy, undefined relationship. After attending a "Fat Babe Pool Party," Annie is inspired to love herself for who she is, changing her attitude toward life's common roadblocks.

The first season culminated with Annie angrily confronting her online troll (Bryant's Saturday Night Live co-star Beck Bennett), who she tracked down through a techie at work. Immediately after she destroyed his car and ran away from his house, the end credits rolled, also leaving viewers with questions about Annie's feud with best friend Fran (Lolly Adefope) and what direction her career would take. Annie may have loved the thrill of taking down the enemy, but that doesn't diminish the fact that the rest of her life is a bit of a mess right now. Bryant told Refinery29 about the finale:

You’ve seen this bolder person. What kind of adventures can she get into now that she has a new attitude for herself. What does it mean to put that into practice? It’s not like a switch flipping and suddenly you’re totally confident and you’ve got it on lock. That’s not reality.

YouTube

Shrill's renewal comes soon after Bryant spoke to THR about the possibility of the series continuing. The longtime SNL star filmed the first season during her summer hiatus, but she told THR that post-production work on Shrill overlapped with the current season of SNL. "I think there is a world where we can squeeze a couple more [seasons] in," she said. "I'm not going to stay at SNL forever, even though I love it... Particularly this fall, we were editing and doing all the music supervision and all that stuff while I was at SNL. So I would do that in the morning, then go to SNL, and work all night."

It looks like Bryant has signed on for at least one more year of this kind of hectic schedule, but given Shrill's focus on giving a fat woman to platform to simply live, that chaos is definitely worth it. "In a lot of ways, this is a really traditional television show,” Bryant told Elle. “It's a girl with her job and her boss and her boyfriends and her friends...But the person at the center is the thing that makes it different. That point of view is what is important."

Season 1 of Shrill is currently streaming on Hulu. Season 2 will premiere in 2020.