I'm a big believer in doing whatever it is you have to do to get over heartbreak and move on from your ex. Do you want to stay friends with them? Sure, go for it! Do you want to cut them out of your life completely? By all means, please do! Do you want to keep following them on social media? If that doesn't bug you, sure! Do you want to block them on everything? Do it! Do you want to keep every sacred momento? They're yours to keep! Finally, do you want to throw away gifts from your ex? If you think that will give you peace of mind then, yes, go for it. As long as it isn't endangering or physically harming anyone else, you reserve the right to do whatever you need to do to move on from your breakup.

An 18-year-old from Houston named Janiah Sanders is going through a breakup of her own right now. "The relationship started off smooth as usual, but then once we got comfortable, things went left and there were other girls involved and [I] just threw the towel in," she told BuzzFeed News. Earlier this month, Sanders exercised her right to do what she needed to do to get over her former BAE by throwing the two pieces of jewelry he got for her throughout their relationship into the sewer.

She posted the act of defiance in a video on Twitter with the caption "Wtf is a promise?" and, since posting, her video has gone majorly viral with over 3.5 million views.

Her caption refers to the fact that her ex boyfriend gave her the jewelry, a necklace and a ring that she wore on her ring finger, as a promise. "It was a symbol of his love for me and how much I meant to him," she told BuzzFeed News. That being said, once their relationship started going south, the promise he made her and the jewelry that came along with it has "lost all its meaning and value." And what do we call things that have no value? Oh yeah, that's right. TRASH.

"The reason I threw them out was because i knew that would be my final let go," she told BuzzFeed News. "I knew that once I let go of the ring and necklace, I would know I’m officially done. And so I did. It made me feel relieved. I felt better." Now, before we get into what her critics had to say, let me be clear here: the fact that Sanders "felt better" is the only thing that matters here.

Nobody was physically harmed by what she did. Nothing illegal was done. She did what was right for her and took a positive step in moving forward from what seemed to be a toxic relationship. We should be happy for her!

That being said, Sanders still did have some people who did not quite understand her reasoning.

Some people were concerned about the money she could have made.

People really wanted to know if the ring was made of real diamonds. SPOILER: Sanders told BuzzFeed News it wasn't.

People are going so far as to call her "petty."

Some people are interpreting the act as a symbol of how truly heartbroken she must have been.

Some people are just straight up confused.

Of course, there are people who understand why what she did is significant.