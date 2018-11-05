Starting a new relationship can be seriously tricky because there are many boundaries yet to be set and unspoken rules you may have yet to discuss. Should you talk to each other every single day? When should you tell them that you care about them? Or that you love them? There are a lot of valid questions to bring up when it comes to being in a relationship. For example, should you text your partner when they’re with family? It sounds odd, but this question can be very important to some and can have the potential to impact your relationship. .

No matter how long you and your partner have been together, if they're with their family, they might choose to take that time to hang out, talk, and bond with them. Sure, sending a quick text isn't invasive or annoying, but experts say that it's important to communicate with your partner beforehand about what they need when they're with their family.

It all depends on the situation. "If your partner is just spending a few hours, a day, or a weekend with their family, probably better not to inundate them with texts," Dr. Gary Brown, a prominent relationship therapist in Los Angeles, tells Elite Daily. "If you're not sure, simply ask your partner before they leave," he continues. "Simply let them know that you want to be respectful of their time with their family."

Make sure that it is never your intention to intrude on your partner's time with their family, especially if they barely get to hang out with them or they're just in town for the weekend. "If both of you agree that you are want to text while they are with their family, then you can assume that it is ok to do so," Brown says. "Having said that, I would reemphasize to your partner that you want to be respectful of their time with they family and let them initiate most of your text threads, unless they request something different." Even if you've talked beforehand and your partner wanted to hear from you while they're with family, be respectful of their time along with with their preferences.

If you want to check in or ask how they're doing, that's 100 percent OK. — but make sure to consider how serious your relationship is. "If it’s an early relationship, you might want to text 'hi' and if they don’t respond leave it alone," Dawn Maslar, author of Men Chase, Women Choose, tells Elite Daily. "A healthy relationship allows each person his or her personal space. Family time can be trying to many, so the balance of a new relationship while dealing with family can add stress." Remember to honor your partner's needs, and in return, expect the same.

On the other hand, there's nothing wrong with emphasizing to your partner that you're there for them. Whether it's a happy family visit, or an episode of primetime drama, they might appreciate you taking the time to check in, even if it's just a simple "hi," as Maslar suggested.

Remember, "there is no hard and fast rule," Maslar says. "Send out a text to let them know you care, only if you can handle a non-response. If they respond, it’s great, but don’t interpret a lack of response as anything more than spending time with family." That last point is so important. Respect your partner's space as you both see fit. Provide them with that time, and let them know that if they need you, you're just a phone call away. Families can be complicated: Keep your love simple.