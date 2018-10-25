There really is something about the holiday season that makes you want to be cuffed up, and that can make you do things that you wouldn’t normally consider — like text an ex. So, if you're reaching out to casually wish them happy holidays, but you're secretly hoping that it's going to open the door to a romantic reunion, Silva says don’t do it — although she is sympathetic about your desire to do so.

“For many, the holidays are times to celebrate family, life, love, and personal goals. However, when you’re single, it can be a time of anxiety. It’s a reminder that you are single — either because you are around family or because your family reminds you of the fact. So, what do most people do? Try to fill that void by entertaining the idea of getting back with an ex.” She warns, however, that trying to get back together is a recipe for heartbreak. “It only stagnates your growth because it occupies your brain with thoughts about your ex’s activities and whereabouts. Instead of mentally preparing yourself for a better relationship and a more realized version of yourself.”

With the holidays fast approaching, you may start thinking about texting your ex. Both the experts agree that the first step is to stop and consider why you want to reach out. If it’s platonic and the feeling is mutual, then hit that speed dial. However, if you have an ulterior motive or hopes for a reunion, you’re better off just deleting their number from your phone.

My suggestion? Instead of texting an ex, give your dating app profiles a quick polish and see if you can’t get yourself a new boo for the holidays instead.