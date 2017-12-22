Elite Daily
Should You Stay Friends With A Friend Who Cheated? Women Reveal If They Would Or Not

There's always been plenty of discussion over whether or not you should stay with a partner who cheats on you... but what about staying friends with a friend who cheats on their partner? From a moral standpoint, this person has done something that's objectively wrong. They knowingly hurt the person they made a commitment to. But does your friend's transgression against someone else necessarily mean you have to cut them out of your life as well? A recent Reddit thread asked ladies to share if they would stay friends with a friend who cheated, and their answers were pretty varied across the board.

Read along and get a sense of their takes on the issue. If you find yourself in this situation, maybe their stories will help you out.

She wouldn't stay friends, because cheating is a character issue.

/u/bustedhypothesis

It depends on the circumstances for cheating for this woman.

/u/GinGinMule

This woman wouldn't, because they'd eventually betray you, too.

/u/Luminaria19

She says yes because all of their boyfriends suck anyway.

/u/feintingfancy

It depends on how severe the cheating was for this woman.

/u/dmgb

She says no, because surrounding yourself with healthy relationships is an important part of keeping your relationship healthy.

/u/starfish-and-coffee

It's a no for this woman, because that person's moral values are too low.

/u/TheMrsChan

She says yes, because everyone else is already going to ostracize them.

/u/basilcinnamonchives

She'd stay friends, but ONLY if it was a one-time thing.

/u/ashieboo10

She says yes, because being best friends forever supersedes all.

/u/gooberfaced

It's a maybe for her, depending on the friend.

/u/sleepingwideawake

No for this woman, because cheaters are "disgusting people."

/u/ArtsyKitty

At the end of the day, whether or not you choose to be friends with your friend who cheated is your decision and your decision only. Personally, for me, it would have a lot to do with the closeness of my friendship and the severity of the cheating. Hopefully, these different points of view can help you make a better decision.

