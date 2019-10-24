Shay Mitchell's BÉIS Winter Collection Will Make Your Next Trip So Insta-Worthy

You may be a traveler who likes to plan out your outfits ahead of time. You want to look chic for the airport and various excursions you're going on. Simply put, you need to be introduced to Shay Mitchell's BÉIS winter collection that's so gorgeous and will make every part of your next getaway Instagram-worthy.

I've never seen espresso-colored luggage and convertible bags as fashionable and functional as the ones featured in this dreamy collection. In my experience, I usually have to pick between one or the other — but that's not the case anymore.

Like you and other true travelers across the globe, I could benefit from investing in an item from Shay Mitchell's BÉIS winter collection, or unwrapping a trendy backpack or on-the-go case around the holidays. (Friends, please take notes.) Let me give you the details so you know what to buy and in what color before your next trip.

Essentially, this collection brings new textures and colors (espresso, beige croc, and metallic pink) to some of your favorite BÉIS products that'll give your 'Gram a major upgrade. The products include: the Espresso Convertible Weekender, the Work Tote, the Croc Cosmetic Case, the Dopp Kit, the Convertible Backpack, the Convertible Mini Weekender, the Travel Wallet, the Passport and Luggage Tag Set, the Pink Metallic Cosmetic Case, the On-The-Go Essentials Case, and the Medium Carry-on Roller.

As Shay Mitchell put it in a recent press release from BÉIS, "This color-way is perfect for fall, is classic yet contemporary and looks so nice alongside of the other colors we have released to date. Our fall drops were all about stepping outside of our traditional beige and black boxes and introducing lush colors that could still classify as a neutral.”

So if you already have products from BÉIS in your closet, a weekender bag with faux croc detailing will fit right in, or be a welcome addition to your travel collection. A trendy and comfortable backpack with the ability to be carried like a tote will 100% go with the cozy teddy jacket you're planning to wear out and about, as well as your trendy work blazer.

Long story short: You can't go wrong with picking up an item or a few and working them into your travel and everyday #looks. Personally, I'd look into the Convertible Backpack in Beige Croc ($78, BÉIStravel.com) first because of its multi-wear straps and large pockets that could hold a laptop. For walking around campus or boarding your next flight, that sounds like an incredible ideal.

In addition, I would check out the Work Tote in Espresso Croc ($128, BÉIStravel.com), because it's a timeless piece to add to your wardrobe. Throughout the next few months when you're walking to your office in the city battling the cold, this piece will hold up and make you feel incredibly chic. While you're at it, why not add the matching Cosmetic Case in Espresso Croc ($58, BÉIStravel.com) to your online shopping bag too?

If your budget is tighter but you still want to invest in the winter collection from BÉIS, consider treating yourself to the Travel Wallet in Beige Croc ($38, BÉIStravel.com). It'll make your next getaway so much more fun and easier to pack for by giving you space to hold your important documents and cards.

Of course, you can check out the entire collection and the other colors each product comes in online. Simply go to BÉIStravel.com, or shop the collection starting on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Nordstrom retail stores and online, or on REVOLVE.com. Chic travel, gorgeous colors, and the greatest getaways yet await.