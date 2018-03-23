Shay Mitchell is pretty much always on the go. Not only does the Pretty Little Liars star have to constantly travel to shoots and live that #FamousActressLife, she even has her own YouTube series, aptly titled Shaycation, in which she travels all around the world being the Shay we know and love. Not bad for a day job, right? But how does she keep it together on a mind-body-spirit level when she's all over the place, all the time? Well, for one, Shay Mitchell's workout essentials make it super easy for her to squeeze in some exercise whenever, wherever.

Oh, and BTW, if you've got a hectic schedule, too, these essentials can literally be packed right into your backpack or suitcase, and each one is under $10. Yeah, no need for a pricy treadmill, or one of those fancy pilates machines here, guys.

In a recent interview with Women's Health, Mitchell said she tries to stay active most days, regardless of what her schedule looks like, and that she considers working out to be a major act of self-care in her daily routine. She explained,

I like staying fit and active whenever I’m on the go. Going to the gym, for me, is very therapeutic. I will always make time for myself to do that.

She continued,

I go based on how I feel. And to be honest, I do feel my best when I’ve had a good healthy week and I’ve worked out. But I’m also an everything-in-moderation girl. I will always have a bite of a chocolate brownie. I will always have a bite of pizza.

Same, girl.

And as for what she actually does in her workout routine, Mitchell told Women's Health that it's all about finding what feels good for her:

I kinda just do what I feel like, and that seems to work for me.

If you're constantly on the move like Shay is, but you're not sure how to keep up with your workout routine, here are the PLL actress' three essentials that she never leaves home without, and how you can start using them yourself.

1 Mini Resistance Bands For Squats Amazon Phantom Fit Resistance Loop Bands, $8.95, Amazon Mitchell told Women's Health that these babies allow her to pop down and do some squats whenever she feels like it. She explained, You can do squats anywhere. You can literally make your hotel room, or wherever it is, a gym. So, you want to try some resistance-band squats at home? Simply place the band around your thighs so it's positioned right above your knees. As you perform a regular squat, sending your tailbone back and to the ground as you bend, make sure your knees are over your ankles and aren't pitching forward over your toes. Resist against the band to make sure your knees aren't falling inward toward each other. You'll definitely feel the heat after just a few reps, trust me.