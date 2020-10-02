Shawn Mendes' "Wonder" Lyrics Will Make You Rethink Everything You Knew
On Friday, Oct. 2, Shawn Mendes dropped the title track, "Wonder," off his upcoming album. Mendes fans were beyond excited to hear what he had in store for them after months of no new music, and the song was everything music lovers could have hoped for. The tune was a perfect mixture of Mendes' stunning vocals and emotional lyrics. Shawn Mendes' "Wonder" lyrics will have you deep in thought all day.
Mendes announced his plans to drop the new song in a series of Instagram posts in the days leading up to its release. The stunning imagery Mendes teased on IG definitely set the tone for the song, which seems to be a very reflective ballad about his life so far.
On the track, Mendes sings about love, life, and all things that come with growing into the man he is today. In the first verse, Mendes questions whether he is outspoken enough, or perhaps hides things from the public too often.
"I wonder if I'm being real," he sings. "Do I speak my truth or do I filter how I feel? / I wonder, wouldn't it be nice / To live inside a world that isn't black and white? / I wonder what it's like to be my friends / Hope that they don't think I forget about them."
When it comes to the chorus, Mendes shares his personal feelings about how he rests at night with the thought of lasting love lingering on his mind. He croons:
Right before I close my eyes / The only thing that's on my mind / Been dreaming that you feel it, too / I wonder what it's like to be loved by you, yeah / I wonder what it's like / I wonder what it's like to be loved by
The second verse combines both his personal feelings on himself and his love life. "I wonder why I'm so afraid," Mendes sings, "Of saying something wrong, I never said I was a saint / I wonder, when I cry into my hands / I'm conditioned to feel like it makes me less of a man / And I wonder if some day you'll be by my side / And tell me that the world will end up alright."
Scroll down to read the full lyrics to "Wonder."
Verse 1:
I wonder if I'm being real
Do I speak my truth or do I filter how I feel?
I wonder, wouldn't it be nice
To live inside a world that isn't black and white?
I wonder what it's like to be my friends
Hope that they don't think I forget about them
I wonder, I wonder
Chorus:
Right before I close my eyes
The only thing that's on my mind
Been dreaming that you feel it, too
I wonder what it's like to be loved by you, yeah
I wonder what it's like
I wonder what it's like to be loved by
Verse 2:
I wonder why I'm so afraid
Of saying something wrong, I never said I was a saint
I wonder, when I cry into my hands
I'm conditioned to feel like it makes me less of a man
And I wonder if some day you'll be by my side
And tell me that the world will end up alright
I wonder, I wonder
Chorus:
Right before I close my eyes
The only thing that's on my mind
Been dreaming that you feel it, too
I wonder what it's like to be loved by you, yeah
I wonder what it's like
I wonder what it's like to be loved by you
I wonder what it's like to be loved by you, yeah
I wonder what it's like to be loved by you
I wonder what it's like to be loved by
Outro:
Right before I close my eyes
The only thing that's on my mind
Been dreaming that you feel it too
I wonder what it's like to be loved by you