On Friday, Oct. 2, Shawn Mendes dropped the title track, "Wonder," off his upcoming album. Mendes fans were beyond excited to hear what he had in store for them after months of no new music, and the song was everything music lovers could have hoped for. The tune was a perfect mixture of Mendes' stunning vocals and emotional lyrics. Shawn Mendes' "Wonder" lyrics will have you deep in thought all day.

Mendes announced his plans to drop the new song in a series of Instagram posts in the days leading up to its release. The stunning imagery Mendes teased on IG definitely set the tone for the song, which seems to be a very reflective ballad about his life so far.

On the track, Mendes sings about love, life, and all things that come with growing into the man he is today. In the first verse, Mendes questions whether he is outspoken enough, or perhaps hides things from the public too often.

"I wonder if I'm being real," he sings. "Do I speak my truth or do I filter how I feel? / I wonder, wouldn't it be nice / To live inside a world that isn't black and white? / I wonder what it's like to be my friends / Hope that they don't think I forget about them."

When it comes to the chorus, Mendes shares his personal feelings about how he rests at night with the thought of lasting love lingering on his mind. He croons:

Right before I close my eyes / The only thing that's on my mind / Been dreaming that you feel it, too / I wonder what it's like to be loved by you, yeah / I wonder what it's like / I wonder what it's like to be loved by

The second verse combines both his personal feelings on himself and his love life. "I wonder why I'm so afraid," Mendes sings, "Of saying something wrong, I never said I was a saint / I wonder, when I cry into my hands / I'm conditioned to feel like it makes me less of a man / And I wonder if some day you'll be by my side / And tell me that the world will end up alright."

Scroll down to read the full lyrics to "Wonder."

Verse 1:

I wonder if I'm being real

Do I speak my truth or do I filter how I feel?

I wonder, wouldn't it be nice

To live inside a world that isn't black and white?

I wonder what it's like to be my friends

Hope that they don't think I forget about them

I wonder, I wonder

Chorus:

Right before I close my eyes

The only thing that's on my mind

Been dreaming that you feel it, too

I wonder what it's like to be loved by you, yeah

I wonder what it's like

I wonder what it's like to be loved by

Verse 2:

I wonder why I'm so afraid

Of saying something wrong, I never said I was a saint

I wonder, when I cry into my hands

I'm conditioned to feel like it makes me less of a man

And I wonder if some day you'll be by my side

And tell me that the world will end up alright

I wonder, I wonder

Chorus:

Right before I close my eyes

The only thing that's on my mind

Been dreaming that you feel it, too

I wonder what it's like to be loved by you, yeah

I wonder what it's like

I wonder what it's like to be loved by you

I wonder what it's like to be loved by you, yeah

I wonder what it's like to be loved by you

I wonder what it's like to be loved by

Outro:

Right before I close my eyes

The only thing that's on my mind

Been dreaming that you feel it too

I wonder what it's like to be loved by you