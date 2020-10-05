Healthy relationships require vulnerability and Shawn Mendes' quote about wanting to be "strong" for Camila Cabello proves exactly that. "I thought that I was a pretty open, emotional, guy until I started being in a relationship with someone that I really, truly love and, realizing that, 'Oh no, I really have this big ego, and I don't want to show her that I'm hurting and I don't want to show her that that offended me, and like I want to be the man, and I want to be strong in this relationship,'" he said during an Oct. 2 interview with Radio.com promoting his new single Wonder. "It actually was hurting our relationship."

In fact, the experience of learning to be vulnerable with Cabello inspired a line in his new song Wonder: "I wonder when I cry into my hands / I’m conditioned to feel like less of a man.”

During an interview with SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up on Oct. 4, Mendes revealed how important Cabello has been while he's worked on this album. “She really was a champion for this album and I remember back when I first started a lot of the concepts and they felt a little bit intimidating," he shared. "She was like, ‘Go, keep going, keep going.’ And she would do this thing like once a month, ‘Hey, just a reminder, this concept you’re on is incredible. It’s going to make people feel something really special. Don’t stop. Don’t stop. Don’t stop.’"

Getty Images/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

He later continued, “She was definitely one of the first people [to hear “Wonder”]. I mean, Camila was a part of the whole process. So, she was around as I was writing it conceptually. It’s funny ’cause there was like a real time when she was doing her thing and then I was doing my thing and we were together, but like, also working separately and the quarantine brought us together and now we’ve kind of become one, where we’re doing our thing. And it’s really interesting how that dynamic changes when, especially when your girlfriend’s a writer and a musician and she’s incredible, you have two options. You can be really scared and intimidated or you can be like, 'Oh, I should probably ask you for some help or like what you think.' I don’t know if she’s credited all over the album, but she should be because there was nobody during the time that was giving me more advice and encouragement to just stick to the way I felt about the music that I wanted to make, you know?”

On Sept. 30, Cabello shut down rumors she and Mendes had split by posting a clip from his Wonder music video alongside this gushy caption:

the world could use some magic, beauty, and Wonder always, but especially right now. @shawnmendes what a gorgeous gift to the world. He’s crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions. My love, I’m so proud of the person you are and I’m so excited for people to see and hear your heart. ❤️

ICYMI, some fans were worried they'd split because they hadn't been seen out in public together for a while. But don't worry — during his interview with The Morning Mash Up, Mendes explained that it's just because Cabello has been working abroad. “I haven’t seen her actually in like a month and two weeks, not that I’m counting (Camila is currently in London filming Cinderella)," he shared. "She’s back really soon."

OK, phew. Counting down the days to their reunion.