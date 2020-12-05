Ever since first confirming their relationship in the steamy duet "Señorita," fans of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been waiting for the lovebirds to collaborate on another song. Well, your Christmas wish has just been granted, because Mendes surprised everyone on Saturday, Dec. 5 by dropping a new song with Cabello just in time for the holidays. Get ready for some fireside romance, because Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's "The Christmas Song" is a sweet, wintery love ballad.

Mendes and Cabello's voices blend together perfectly on the new cover of a Christmastime classic, as they trade off iconic verses before harmonizing together. The cover marks Mendes and Cabello's third collaboration together, after 2015's "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and 2019's "Señorita." The track was released as a surprise by Mendes the day after the drop of his fourth studio album Wonder. It's included as a bonus track on a newly released extended edition of the album called Wonder (Holiday Deluxe), which also includes a recording of the "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" cover he performed at BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge in November.

"Wanted to give you guys a few surprise songs for the holidays," Mendes wrote on Instagram when revealing the new duet. He also shared that proceeds from the new track will be donated to Feeding America.

The loving duet is the perfect closer for an album full of sweet odes to Mendes' girlfriend. The bulk of Wonder is love songs clearly dedicated to Cabello, with romantic standouts like "Teach Me How To Love," "305," and "Always Been You." It should come as no surprise that the album is packed with lovey-dovey tracks inspired by Cabello, since Mendes recently opened up about how all of his songs are really about his girlfriend.

Cabello also shared a special message on Instagram about why she and Mendes chose to record their version of "The Christmas Song."

"This has been such a crazy year with so many challenges," Cabello wrote. "This holiday season, it is more important than ever to spread love and kindness to everyone! Shawn and I wanted to send all our love to you amazing humans so we put together something special for you, our rendition of #TheChristmasSong."

You can definitely feel the love when listening to Mendes and Cabello's take on the Christmas classic, and it's sure to be a new holiday favorite for fans the the couple.