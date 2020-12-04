Shawn Mendes is known for having penned a few romantic bops in his day, and when his new album arrived on Dec. 4, he didn't let fans down when it comes to adding more to the list. Wonder was filled with 14 flawless tracks, and several songs contained romantic lyrics that would melt even the iciest of hearts. Naturally, fans are speculating that the songs are about his girlfriend, Camila Cabello, and all signs point to yes. The lyrics about Camila Cabello on Shawn Mendes' Wonder album are so, so, sweet.

Cabello and Mendes first began dating in July 2019 after years of friendship, and they've shared endless heart-melting memories with fans since. Just recently, Mendes gushed about his lady while speaking to GQ in November. According to him, Cabello has changed his life for the better. "[Camila is] so strong, so clear and confident with her [body] and so articulate and empathetic about other people's," he said. "It really changed my view of mine. It really changed my life."

He also spoke out about how encouraging his girlfriend was throughout the recording process of his new album. "You need a support system. And I had support from her, which was different from any support I’ve ever felt before," he said.

After all the loving words, it's no surprise so many songs off Wonder brought some seriously romantic vibes that were obviously dedicated to Mendes' muse.

"Higher"

The second track off Wonder is all about how Mendes' romance with Cabello just keeps getting better. Despite being one of Hollywood's most watched couples, the pair just can't keep their adoration for each other hidden. Mendes sings:

All eyes are lookin' at us / But I can't stop fallin' in love / Always been the one that I want, yeah / Always been the one that I want, yeah / Always been the one that I want / Wow, look at us now, damn what have we done? / I almost can't believe it / So please don't wake me if I'm dreamin' / Whenever I'm with you

"Teach Me How To Love You"

Mendes' "Teach Me How To Love You" is a sultry love ballad about giving your partner the closeness and attention they deserve. The lyrics on the second verse give off total Cabello vibes when Mendes sings about her imagination, something he's praised her for in the past.

"Your imagination, now I'm fixated," he sings. "And I'm dying to learn / Every inch of you, therе's something new / F'ing me up, I'm what you dеserve."

"Dream"

While Mendes and Cabello have spent plenty of time together in 2020 due to the coronavirus quarantine, they are often separated due to their normally jam-packed touring schedule. That seems to be what Mendes references on "Dream" when he sings about missing a lover who is thousands of miles away. Luckily, their passion is so strong he can feel her presence even when she's not physically around. He sings:

Head down on the pillow / Holding you is all I think about / You're asleep in London, I wish you were coming / Back home to me, darling, you're too far away / Count back from one hundred / Holding you is all I think about / Oh, baby, when I'm apart from you / I just shut my eyes, all I have to do

"305"

There's not much explanation needed for this track. The lyrics to Mendes' "305" read exactly like a love poem that is no doubt inspired by his romance with Cabello. The beautiful intro lyrics, for one, read: "You're my sunlight on a rainy day / Would take my heart with you if you walked away."

But, of course, with every love story comes the fear of loss, and Mendes sings about how his world would crash down if Cabello changed her mind about him.

"I'm a mess right now, I'm a wreck right now," he sings. "I'm waiting for the moment that you let me down / If you cut the cord, I don't know what I'd do / Don't wanna skydive without my parachute / I'm a mess right now, baby, help me out / I'm scared I'm gonna wake up and you'll let me down."

"Always Been You"

The title of this song says it all. Mendes knew from the start that Cabello was the one for him. He sings:

It's a fairytale I can't explain / Full of words I don't know how to say / And without a little twist of fate / I know I'd still be searching, baby / I swear that you've been sent to save me / You're the only one that my heart keeps coming back to

"Look Up At The Stars"

Mendes seemingly hints at how he and Cabello were dating in private before going public with their romance in July 2019, when he sings:

Finally we've met, now the lights are set / It's taken us 'til now / To be together in this town, yeah / A couple of years we've been making plans / Somehow you always seem to understand / So let me spend the night in wonderland with you.

Cabello has certainly left her mark on Mendes' heart and soul, and these songs all prove it.