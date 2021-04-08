Umm... did you happen to notice Travis Barker's ex Shanna Moakler's Instagram comment about the Kardashians? Because it is peak shade. Per Cosmopolitan, the drama went down in the comments section of a since-deleted throwback pic Moakler shared on Instagram on April 7.

She reportedly captioned the post with the famous Justin Bieber lyrics, "my mama don't like you and she likes everyone.... ❤️⚓️." In response, a fan wrote, "my mama likes everyone besides the Kardashians 😂😂😂." To that, Moakler — whose ex is currently dating Kourtney Kardashian — replied "mine too lol."

The post and the whole exchange in the comments are no longer available on Instagram, so maybe Moakler felt badly and took it down? Or maybe she was just making a casual joke that everyone is throwing out of proportion?

Moakler and Barker were married from 2004 to 2008 and share two children together. The reported comment exchange on her recent post isn't the first time Moakler's seemingly shaded her ex's new relationship on social media. Per Cosmopolitan, in a previous Instagram Story, Moakler apparently shared a post that read:

Stop complaining about your life. There are people out there dating your ex.

Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty Images

Per E! News, shortly after Barker and Kardashian became Instagram official, Moakler reportedly liked a comment on one of her posts that read, "shhhhiiiii that broad don't got nothin' on you. Travis downgraded big time."

Kardashian and Barker, who have been friends for years, were first romantically linked in January of 2021. "They're in Palm Springs together. They've been dating for about a month or two," a source reportedly told People soon after the pair raised eyebrows by posting matching Instagram Stories. "They've been friends for a long time but it's turned romantic."

As for Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick, he doesn't seem to be bothered by the new couple. “Scott knows he always has a special place in Kourtney’s heart and that he can’t ever be replaced and will always be in the picture since he’s the father of their children," a source reportedly told Entertainment Tonight on March 2. "He isn’t threatened by Kourtney and Travis’s relationship at this point.”

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Maybe he and Moakler can get together to talk about it sometime.