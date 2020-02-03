Lady Gaga's bedazzled football suit. Beyoncé's Black Panther tribute. Katy Perry's dancing shark suit-clad minions. These are just a few examples of iconic Super Bowl halftime wardrobe moments, malfunctions, and memories. Joining the ranks of the greatest halftime looks of all time (GHLOAT) tonight is Shakira's 2020 Super Bowl halftime outfit, which just hits different. The star started off the show in a red sequined two-piece getup, followed by a gold lamé crop top and short-shorts, which allowed her to show off her famous dance moves, as well as her incredible abs. Additionally, it's important to note that tonight is not only football fans' favorite event of the year, but (more importantly, IMHO) the star's birthday. You know what that means: This Aquarian's look is more than just a performance get-up, but also a birthday suit.

The singer graced the halftime stage with many of her most popular hits, from "She Wolf" to "Hips Don't Lie," and even surprised the audience by playing the guitar and crowdsurfing. With a giant smile across her face, the star clearly had a lot of fun with her Super Bowl performance. She even accompanied her showmate J. Lo on the drums, culminating in a duet performance of "Waka Waka" and "Let's Get Loud." Best birthday ever? I think it's safe to say that 2021 will have some incredibly big, tall stilettos to fill.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When the National Football League officially announced that Shakira and Jennifer Lopez would be performing at the Super Bowl halftime show via Twitter on Sept. 26, I almost broke out into the "Waka Waka" dance. The duo is particularly notable because the Pepsi halftime Show has historically seen very few Latin performers, according to Billboard. But in 2020, the two join the ranks of legends like were Gloria Estefan and Enrique Iglesias. Shakira shared her enthusiasm and gratitude in a statement:

I’m so honored to be taking on one of the world’s biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the U.S. and all over the world —and to top it off, on my birthday! This is a true American dream, and we are going to bring the show of a lifetime!

After that performance, allow me to say on all of our behalves: No, Shakira — thank you.