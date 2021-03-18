Shake Shack is celebrating the launch of delivery on the Shack App with a savory freebie. Through the end of the month, Shake Shack's March 2021 free fries deal for Shack App delivery will be running as an extra incentive for fans to get their shakes and burgers delivered to their doorsteps. Here's how to take advantage of the promo and potentially score free delivery as well.

Through March 31, Shake Shack stans will get bonus fries when they order all their favorite goodies to their home with real-time tracking, thanks to the launch of the Shack App's new delivery feature in collaboration with Uber Eats. While you've previously been able to pre-order their burgers and fries through the app or Shake Shack's website and then pick up their food via drive-thru and curbside pickup, or by using walk-up windows and in-Shack pickup shelves, delivery is a game-changer for people who want to cut down on any potential exposure, per the most up-to-date guidance from the CDC on social distancing and mask-wearing for takeout orders and delivery. The fact you don't have to leave your couch (or put on real clothes) to get your Shake Shack fix is just an added bonus.

Courtesy of Shake Shack

To take advantage of the free fries promotion, all you have to do is tap "delivery" on the Shack App's homepage, add at least $15 worth of food to your cart, add an order of fries (they start at $2.99 but prices vary depending on location) to your order, then enter the promo code "GIMME" at checkout. You'll then see the cost of the fries is subtracted from your order.

As always, keep in mind that ordering for delivery does include a service fee, tip (if you're able to give), and, in some cases, a delivery fee. Shake Shack is offering a flat delivery fee of 99 cents on the app, but will waive it for orders over $35.

The free fries promo is going on through March 31 and there's no limit to how many times you can use, so don't forget to supplement your next few Chick'n Shack orders with some free crinkly-fried goodness by taking advantage of this delivery offer.