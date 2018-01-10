Sexy Sweaters For When You Want To Be Fashion But It's Cold AF

Winter is a time of beautiful snowfalls, delicious hot cider, and freezing you ass off. I think it's important to embrace the chilly weather and bring out the big fashion guns, though, and what better way to do that than with sexy turtleneck sweaters?

Think about it. The phrase "sexy turtleneck" is no longer an oxymoron. I went to college in upstate New York, i.e. a frozen tundra. At that time, I thought my choices were to be sexy or warm. Girls would either wear mini-dresses and a puffy coat and sprint across campus when they needed to go outside. The other option, at the time, was foregoing any sort of attractiveness for the evening and wearing a chunky AF sweater. I usually opted for warmth because that's just the kind of girl I am, but 2018 has already brought the world great improvements in that now you don't have to choose!

Turtlenecks are the warmest of the warm sweaters, and in turn the least sexy. Until now! Think, cut-outs, keyholes, embellishments, cropped cuts. The turtlenecks of the future are here and they are sexy AF.

As you may know, most fashion trends trickle down from the high-priced fashion week runways to the affordable fast fashion stores you and I both know and love. This means lots of out of my price range pieces that I still drool over. Case in point, my first sexy sweater.

Antonio Berardi Scalloped Cutout Wool-Blend Turtleneck Sweater

($588; netaporter.com)

That's not a typo, this sweater costs five hundred and 88 dollars. That's about 157 Starbucks Peppermint Mochas. While it's likely out of your price range (it's definitely out of mine), you have to admit that it's pretty awesome. The scalloped hem, and that keyhole cutout (it's in the back, too)! Consider this millennial pink stunner added to my eternal fashion wish list.

The Fifth Label Triangle Sweater

($57; shopbop.com)

This is a dynamite alternative to that expensive designer sweater. Same millennial pink, same cut-out aesthetic, much better price tag. Wear a camisole underneath that matches your skin tone and you'll still get the illusion effect of showing skin.

Style & Co. Plus Size Bell-Sleeve Ribbed Sweater

($48; macys.com)

A mock-neck is another awesome way to be sexy while staying warm. It's a half-way turtleneck that rises up your neck but doesn't fold over at all. This sweater also has that cheeky keyhole cutout at the chest, it's a win win.

Glamorous Cold Shoulder Turtleneck Sweater

($60; shopbop.com)

This is the mullet of turtlenecks (in a good way) — business in the front, party in the back. Wear a tank top underneath it to class or the office and take that tank off come happy hour.

Missguided Blue High Neck Ribbed Cropped Sweater

($34; missguidedus.com)

If you don't want any extras on your turtleneck such as cut-outs, go for a simple, cropped sweater. Wear it with high-waisted jeans or a high-waisted skirt for an ultra-cool girl look.

American Eagle Ahh-Mazingly Soft Turtleneck Sweater Dress

($60; ae.com)

Wear a turtleneck sweater dress with over-the-knee boots (Marc Fisher Locket Over The Knee Boots; $50) and nothing else. Sexxxy AF.

Forever 21 Plus Size Distressed Sweater

($19; forever21.com)

The distressed cut-outs on this seductive sweater will keep you crush on his or her toes.

Vince Camuto Asymmetric Cold-Shoulder Turtleneck Sweater

($63; lordandtaylor.com)

Is it just me or is a one-shoulder top almost sexier than a completely off-the-shoulder top? It adds a bit of mystery to the outfit, will she show the other shoulder, what's she hiding?

These epic turtlenecks will make you look and feel even sexier than you already are.