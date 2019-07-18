Just two months after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry became parents to baby Archie, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the UK premiere of Disney's The Lion King in London, England. Disney's latest live-action remake includes the star-studded cast of Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Seth Rogen, James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Kani, and John Oliver. Although these celebs are hella famous, they marveled at the fact that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended their movie premiere. One by one, the cast had their chance to greet the royals on the red carpet, but it wasn't before they were given a set of protocols to follow when meeting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. You didn't think they would get a free pass just because they're celebs, now did you? Seth Rogen's comments about royal protocol rules show just how specific the protocols were, which makes them so hilarious.

While appearing on the UK's This Morning, Seth Rogen, along with Billy Eichner, revealed what it was like meeting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which was apparently really awkward.

Rogen said, “You’re given a lot of protocol to follow, which is unusual."

As the host of This Morning Ruth Langsford joked about no kissing the royals, Rogen responded with, “Yeah, exactly, respect their personal space. They’re the only people I’ve met that come with protocol so that was interesting. And then I think what we were trying to gauge is how many people were following the protocol and how strict the protocol is.”

Eichner added:

Like Seth said, they tell you you’re supposed to say 'your Royal Highness,' you can’t speak until your hands are locked together in a handshake and all these crazy things, and I didn’t know how much you were supposed to follow that so I started panicking. We were watching what our friend Keegan (Keegan-Michael Key) did and he ended up doing none of the protocol either and just kind of nodded his head, then it all fell apart.

Ruth Langsford then asked why Rogen and Eichner were so nervous, and Eichner said that he just didn't want to do anything wrong.

That's when Rogen joked, “I assume you get put in the Tower Of London if it all goes wrong. I’ve got to think of the repercussions. I’d like to come back here one day."

I mean, he makes a good point. I shiver just thinking about what happens if you don't follow the protocol. I guess that's why rules are there for a reason, right?

Check out Rogen and Eichner's full interview with This Morning below.

This Morning on YouTube

The interview comes just after a hilarious video surfaced online of Rogen and Eichner at The Lion King movie premiere having a total fanboy moment. In the video, Eichner was going over with Rogen about what he was going to say when he finally met Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

After finding the video of himself online, Eichner tweeted, "OMG Here I am completely freaking out to @ Sethrogen about how I’m going to greet Prince Harry and Meghan I’M CRYING."

What makes the video even more hilarious is that both Eichner and Rogen had no idea they were being filmed.

Speaking with This Morning, Eichner said, "I didn't know we were being recorded at the time, so this is a very real moment of Seth and I waiting to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

That goes to show that even celebs get starstruck, too. But honestly, who wouldn't get starstruck meeting royalty?