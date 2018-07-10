Serena Williams, world-renowned and top-ranked tennis player, has conceivably every fashion designer at her fingertips. She's known for her daring sartorial choices both on and off the court, but you'd have never guessed one of her favorite swimwear shopping spots. Serena Williams' Target bathing suit is one of the most affordable celebrity finds and it makes me love her that much more.

Let me rewind and remind you of some of Williams' top accolades. According to Wikipedia, Williams has won 39 Grand Slam titles, 23 of which she won in singles competition. She has four Olympic medals – oh and they're all gold medals, because duh. One of Williams' most recent trophies was the 2017 Australian Open which she won while pregnant (eight weeks along, to be exact) with her first child. The woman is basically a superhero and deserves everything that her hard-earned money can buy her.

Alas, Williams is a woman after my own heart and still chooses to enjoy some of the simpler things in life, namely, a good old fashioned Target run! Imagine running into the inimitable Serena Williams at your local Target? I can't. Williams' is InStyle's August 2018 cover star and she spilled on her favorite time to hit up her local Target, and her favorite buys.

In one of the inside photos of the cover story, Williams wears a Gottex Essence White Surplice High Back One Piece Swimsuit ($108; gottex.com), and of course rocks it. Ironcially, however, Williams also talks to InStyle about how she loves to buy her own bathing suits from, drumroll please, Target!

Said Williams to InStyle,

The athlete and mother-of-one also revealed when you may be able to find her roaming the aisles:

Consider my next Target run scheduled from approximately 10 p.m.

Mossimo Deep V Strappy Side One Piece

Williams actually said the following words and my heart almost burst:

Literally, same.

Every. D*mn. Time.

Xhilaration Plus Size Lace-Up Detail One Piece

In true, wonderful Target fashion, there's also a similar plus size suit available.

Williams' chat to InStyle actually isn't the first time she's showed off her love of all things Target. In June 2017, Williams showed off her baby bump with an American flag bathing suit that she got from Target for $29! That exact bathing suit is no longer available as it's from last year, but Target has similarly fabulous styles this summer, too.

Xhilaration Scoop Back One Piece Swimsuit

And honestly, American flag merch doesn't just have to be for July 4. I say, rock it all summer long!

Williams isn't the only celebrity to wear such reasonably priced swimwear, though. Kourtney Kardashian recently rocked this low-key affordable bikini.

Naked Wardrobe Knot Your Beach Bikini in Coffee

This is Kardashian's exact suit and it's only $45!

Ark Swimwear White Triangle Top

Emily Ratajkowski wore this winning white number.

Ark Swimwear White Hybrids Bikini Bottoms

The top and bottom each go for $46 but I'm a big fan of mixing and matching bikinis so I say you only need to buy one or the other anyway.

Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Hotsy Totsy Bikini

Ashley Graham is also a fan of swimwear that won't break the bank. The above bikini is currently on sale for $31 (top and bottom sold together!) and Graham actually wore it herself!

Williams wins this affordable swimwear title, though, mostly for the fact that she gets hers at Target