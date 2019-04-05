Tennis legend and all-around boss babe Serena Williams is known for many things. She's the greatest tennis player of all time, an influencer, a philanthropic hero, a fashion designer, and most recently, a wife and mother. Clearly she's living her best life, and her marriage to reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian seems to play a big role in that. If Serena Williams' quote about married life on TODAY is any indication, it seems like she's having a great time being married and raising her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

During an interview with the TODAY show on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, Williams was asked how things were going in her marriage (she and Ohanian tied the knot in New Orleans in November 2017), and to say that she's still completely smitten with her man would be the understatement of the year. "My whole life I’ve been by myself, and with my family," she started off, "and so the merging with a partner that is… just as successful and just as motivated and everything, it’s awesome and it’s amazing," she continued. "It’s been really, really fun."

Ugh, that's what you want! Fun! People say marriage is work, yes, but Williams' quote is a lovely reminder that it should also be a good time.

TODAY on YouTube

She was all smiles while talking about her husband. Like, literally glowing. She also touched on what it's like to be a mom and how she's adjusting to the experience. "It’s just been so amazing to have [Alexis] in my life and to have my daughter in my life as well,” she said. "He has done so much for the family and for us… it’s all new to me," she said.

This isn't the first time Williams talks about her very-much-goals marriage. She opened up to Allure in January 2019 about how it felt to fall in love with Ohanian, and made it clear that he was someone who brought out the best in her. "Oprah said, 'Never let anyone dim your light.' That really stuck with me," she told Allure. "Alexis doesn’t dim my light. He doesn’t try to dim my light. He puts me in the light, even if I don’t want to be. He pushes me to further points I never thought about."

Williams explained that before Ohanian, she was very aware when a relationship would actually bring her down. But now, it seems like she has all the support she needs to take on the world. (Even more than she already has, of course.) "It always was something that I could see in some relationships — my light would be dimmer," she told Allure. "Now I feel like I can shine really bright and still do everything that I want to do."

Honestly, that's exactly what she deserves. With 23 Grand Slam titles, her own clothing line, and quite possibly the cutest baby in the world, Williams has got it all, and I'm so pumped to see where this power couple goes from here.