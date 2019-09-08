There is some intense and motivating energy flowing through the cosmos this week. The sun is currently charging through Virgo, and although Virgo isn't normally thought of as a highly passionate or overly zealous zodiac sign, this Virgo season is quite different from the usual one. However, despite how hungry you might feel for new opportunities and a chance to prove yourself, you might find yourself feeling lost in the process. If you were born with your sun or rising sign in the following zodiac signs, September 9, 2019 will be the worst week: Gemini, Scorpio, or Aquarius. The reason? Everything might feel so overwhelming.

The sun and Mars — planet of combat and vitality — are making a few stress-inducing alignments this week, but it's not all bad. However, on Sept. 10, the sun will oppose sensitive and illusive Neptune, and by Sept. 14, Mars will form the same opposition. This energy may make it difficult to understand what's real and what's not, so don't let every insecure thought that enters your head sink its teeth into you. Understand everything will make sense eventually. Although Neptune is stirring up confusion, there is stability in the form of the trine between Mars and Saturn — planet of long-term commitment — on Sept. 9. This gives you the willpower and the stamina to persevere. Use Mars' courage and Saturn's discipline to help you plant the seeds for a project you won't give up on. Trust in your abilities and trust in the plan the cosmos have for you. That voice of doubt and insecurity in your head is not real.

Here's what the following zodiac signs can expect:

Shutterstock

Gemini: You May Be Confusing Comfort With Complacency

With the sun, Mercury, and Mars currently in your fourth house of home and family, you're searching for a sense of comfort and emotional nurturing. However, when both the sun and Mars oppose Neptune this week, you may find you're searching for comfort in something that won't truly provide you with the safety you need. Make sure you're not placing all your bets on something or someone, because the security you're searching for is found within you.

Even though this may be an insecure time, you're healing. You're learning something about your thought patterns. Just don't view your thoughts as facts.

Scorpio: There May Be Lots Of Secrets Surrounding Your Love Life

By the end of the week, both Mercury and Venus are entering your 12th house of the subconscious. This steeps your mentality into one of introversion and intuition. You may find it more difficult to exist in the "real world," so allow yourself time to process and meditate on your inner world. You may even find secrets will begin to reveal themselves, especially regarding your love life and relationships. Try not to let a secret slip, but prepare to be changed by what you find out.

Fortunately, the full moon this week lights up your fifth house of fun and pleasure. This will guide you through a creative resurgence. Let go and enjoy the process.

Aquarius: You May Be Going Through A Dark Time, But It's Temporary

There are so many planets currently intensifying things in your eighth house of regeneration. Your emotions are probably all over the map and it might feel like you're experiencing one hardship after another. When both Mars and the sun form an opposition with Neptune this week, there's a chance you might blow something out of proportion or allow something to affect you more deeply than it needs to. Whatever you're going through is not forever.

Even if you'd rather avoid whatever it is that's plaguing you, it's all preparing you for something major. The sun is forming a trine with Pluto this week, which is pushing you towards some deep healing.