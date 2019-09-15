There are pros and cons to every zodiac sign. Since you've been enduring Virgo season for the past few weeks, I'm sure you've got a taste of everything there is to love and hate about this mutable earth sign. For one thing, it's highly critical. Virgo has the tendency to overanalyze details to death, and while that high level of focus can come in handy, it can also drive you to insecurity if you're too concentrated on the wrong things. If you've been feeling like nothing you do is good enough, it makes total sense. In fact, September 16, 2019 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs, and it might explain why everything has felt so heavy lately.

If you were born with your sun or rising in Gemini, Scorpio, or Libra, you may find yourself in a bit more pain than usual this week, especially if you refuse to lean into the energy the cosmos are inundating you with. When Mars — planet of primal instinct — forms a trine with Pluto — planet of obsession — you'll feel inspired to do whatever it takes to get what you want. While this can be the energy boost you've been searching for, it may leave you feeling ruthless and unstoppable. Try to make sure you're going after the right things, which might be a little more difficult to discern when Jupiter — planet of expansion — forms a square with Neptune, planet of illusions. This can leave you romanticizing the truth and blurring the lines between what's real and what's not. Neptune has a fantasy and Jupiter only wants to make that fantasy bigger. Just remember not to get carried away.

Shutterstock

Gemini: You May Feel Like Things Aren't Moving Fast Enough

With both the sun and Mars in your fourth house of home and family, you've been in the mood to hole up in your safe space more than get things done. However, that certainly doesn't mean the pressure is off, as you've likely been feeling bad about not "getting things done." Luckily, so much of this is in your head. You're doing way more than you think — and remember, rest is necessary.

Also, take care not to over-idealize a relationship this week. Jupiter is in your seventh house of partnerships when it connects with dreamy Neptune.

Scorpio: You Might Be Feeling Lonely In Your Social Life

Now that Venus — planet of love — has moved into your solitary 12th house of spirituality, you might find reaching out and finding others more difficult. However, this energy is meant to help you connect with someone in a private and personal way. Just because the rest of the world can't see the love doesn't mean you can't. This is about deepening the bonds in your heart. The truest connections are beyond prying eyes.

Try not to overindulge this week either. With Jupiter in your second house of finances as it forms a square with illusive Neptune, you may feel pulled to spend more than you should.

Aquarius: You're Grappling With Some Strange Changes

You've been in the midst of a truly dark and intense period as the sun travels through your eighth house of regeneration. You've probably been craving intimacy and depth, only to find these things don't arrive without sacrifice. Remember that in order for the phoenix to rise, it must burn first. Even if it feels like you're losing everything, you're simply making way for something that's meant for you. Settle the past so the future can find you.

You may find it difficult to know which friends are truly on your side this week. Jupiter is in your 11th house of community as it skews your vision by connecting with Neptune. Make sure not to jump to conclusions.