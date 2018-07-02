I love Thursdays. Not only do they indicate that Friday is on the horizon, but it's also the day that Sephora drops one of its legendary Weekly Wow sales. This week, Sephora's Weekly Wow Sale includes hard-to-believe discounts on cult-favorite products — and then some.

ICYMI: The concept of the Sephora Weekly Wow Sale started last year. Much to the joy of product junkies everywhere (solidarity my friends!), the sale entails up to 50 percent off of select products. The discounts last for one week, or until supplies sell out. When the following Thursday approaches, the sale disappears and refreshes with a new selection of beauty goodies. And the beautiful cycle continues.

Starting on June 28, this week's sale includes some serious steals in both the skincare and the color cosmetics realms. Here's the rundown on the products you simply can't miss.

1. Benefit They're Real Push-Up Liner (was $24, now $12)

Waterproof eyeliner is always a go in my book, but it's especially useful in these sweaty summer months. This particular one features a gel-like formula, which glides on like butter without smudging or fading (regardless of how sweaty you get!). Plus, the tip is flat, making it easy to hug the lash line and/or create an Adele-worthy cat eye.

2. Benefit They're Real Remover (was $18, now $9)

This stuff is formulated to bust through even the heaviest makeup. Plus, the gel-cream hybrid is ideal for sensitive skin.

3. Benefit They're Real Double The Lip ($20, now $10)

Don't have a lipliner handy? This trusty twist-up lipstick has your back. The two-toned tip applies like a lipstick and a liner, depending on how you hold the applicator. The darker, tapered tip applies just like a liner, while the flat side applies like a normal lipstick. Better yet, the shades coordinate in a super flattering way. No more guesswork in choosing a liner color!

4. Benefit They're Real Duo Shadow Blender ($24, now $12)

When this product first launched, I remember thinking it was super clever. And I still do. The duo-toned palette practically does your eyeshadow for you. Simply sweep the brush simultaneously over both colors; then, sweep over your eye. Voila! An actual eyeshadow look that takes less than 20 seconds to create.

5. Sephora Collection PRO Drawing Shadow Brush ($20, now $10)

Speaking of eyeshadow, anyone who has tried to master a smokey eye knows that tools are almost as important as the shadow formula itself. This brush picks up a lot of product and really gets it into those tricky nooks and crannies. Plus, brushes can get expensive -- this is a great opp for stocking up!

6. Josie Maran 100 Percent Pure Argan Oil ($48, BOGO)

Okay, so this one isn't exactly a 50 percent off deal, but it might as well be because you get two bottles for the price of one. This face oil has over 7,000 reviews with an average of almost five stars on Sephora.com. I haven't personally given it a whirl, but every other Josie Maran product I've tried has been divine. Pure argan oil is similar to your skin's natural oils, so it's good for keeping it balanced and glowy-looking!

7. Perricone MD Cold Plasma Anti-Aging Face Treatment ($149, now $89)

Life motto: when Perricone MD products go on sale, you snag 'em, STAT. This usually-pricey skincare brand is backed by years of legit research and infused with super high-quality ingredients. This particular pre-moisturizer serum is formulated to maximize your daily moisturizer's glow-potential. Plus, it's ideal for every skin type, so there's minimal risk of irritation or breakouts.

This week's Weekly Wow Sale also includes the Perricone Cold Plasma Sub Anti-Aging Neck Treatment as well as the Benefit They're Real BIG Sexy Lip Kit. Head to your local Sephora location or Sephora.com to take advantage of these stellar deals.