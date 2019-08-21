I wish I could say I have the self control to resist a good sale, but I really don't so Sephora's Summer Bonus Sale 2019 has my full attention on this fine summer afternoon. As a longtime Beauty Insider, I love saving my points and reaping the benefits of being a regular Sephora shopper, and this end-of-summer sale is one of my all-time faves. Depending on your Insider level, sale start dates and discounts differ, so read on for all the tea so you can shop appropriately and save big time.

On August 19, the Summer Bonus Sale went live on the Sephora website and in all stores, and top-tier Beauty Insiders members were able to start shopping before anyone else. Rouge members like myself, who spend over $1000 yearly at Sephora (I know I have a problem! Leave me alone with my palettes!) had the opportunity to check out with a whopping 20% off when using the code "SUMMERSAVE." Hi, that's a big deal when you buy as much makeup as I do! There are a few exclusions — I'll get to that in a minute! — but for the most part, the sale is sitewide.

Not a Rouge member? Don't sweat it! VIB members can get in on the action, too:

On August 20, VIB members, aka anyone spending upwards of $350 annually, got access to the sale as well. Using the same "SUMMERSAVE" discount code, they can get 15% off — still a pretty bomb deal! The sale continues on through August 27, and the code isn't a one-per-customer type deal, so you can place as many orders as you'd like until then. If you're anything like me, it's safe to say you'll place upwards of five.

Before we dive in, let's talk exclusions. Unfortunately, not everything is on sale, y'all:

The Ordinary is the only brand completely excluded from the sale, and a handful of other lines have limits on how many items you can snag. Shoppers can only get one Dyson tool, up to three Drunk Elephant products, five Morphe products or three Tatcha products per order. You can order as many times as you like, though, as I mentioned earlier. ~Do with that information what you will.~

Now, let's talk about all the goodies that are on sale! First on my list is the Ole Henriksen PHAT Glow Facial Mask ($49, sephora.com):

What's that? You love plump, luminous skin? K cool, then add this to your cart before it sells out. This radiance-boosting mask utilizes PHAs (polyhydroxy acids, y'all), nordic birch sap, and pink bentonite clay to chemically exfoliate, hydrate, and refresh your complexion in just one use.

And speaking of skincare, Volition's Celery Green Cream ($55, sephora.com) just dropped, and it looks amazing:

I don't love drinking green juice, so applying one to my skin instead will have to suffice. This formula features hydrating peptides and hyaluronic acid, along with celery seed extract to give skin a super smooth, poreless appearance. This is definitely the kind of moisturizer I want to reach for before putting on my makeup.

Real talk, skincare is expensive, so whether you're saving 20% as a Rouge member or 15% as a VIB shopper, this sale is worth looking into. Happy shopping and saving!