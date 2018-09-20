Calling all beauty fanatics! If you've been dying to meet your favorite celebrity makeup artist or hairstylist and score some ace tips firsthand for what feels like forever, there's a huge opportunity coming up for you to do so. Sephora's SEPHORiA Masterclass schedule is finally here, and it's loaded with some of the biggest names in the business. Charlotte Tilbury, Scotty Cunha, Jen Atkin, Mario Dedivanovic, and many more are slated to host insider courses at the event, and some of them will even be holding meet and greets. Sound like a total dream? Then run, — don't walk — to your computer and score a ticket to the SEPHORiA House of Beauty event before tickets sell out!

Taking place on Oct. 20 and 21 at The Majestic in Los Angeles, California, the SEPHORiA event is "a new kind of beauty event where every room reveals a new experience — from masterclasses with industry icons to creating customized products," according to its website.

It'll be composed of a whopping 14 rooms that will each offer their own activities or experiences, with a few of the most exciting ones being The Suds Room, where you'll test out and learn about the latest innovations in skincare; The Custom Palette Room, where you'll put together your own personalized eyeshadow palette; The Kitchen, where you'll sample products inspired by kitchen ingredients; and The Lip Lounge, where you'll create and purchase a personalized lipstick. (For details on all 14 rooms, you can go right here.) Each room boasts brand partners like Yves Saint Laurent, Urban Decay, BITE Beauty, and more, and you're guaranteed to bump elbows with a slew of influencers in each one.

Courtesy of Sephora

Most excitingly, however, are the masterclasses and meet-and-greets, that is, if learning about advanced hair and makeup tips from the best experts in the industry is your thing. Also, if you see a Meet and Greet time next to one of your faves, that means you'll have the chance to stay behind after the masterclass and meet them in the flesh.

Tickets to the event are sold in sessions (two sessions occur each day), so check out the final schedule for the weekend below and choose your favorites appropriately.

Session 1 (Saturday, Oct. 20):

Charlotte Tilbury

Masterclass: 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Meet and Greet: 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Vicky Tsai (Tatcha)

Masterclass: 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Priscilla Ono (FENTY Beauty)

Masterclass: 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Jen Atkin (OUAI)

Masterclass: 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Meet and Greet: 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Dr. Dennis Gross

Masterclass: 1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Natasha Denona

Masterclass: 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Zanna Roberts Rassi (MILK Makeup)

Masterclass: 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Meet and Greet: 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Courtesy of Sephora

Session 2 (Saturday, Oct. 20):

Charlotte Tilbury

Masterclass: 6:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Priscilla Ono (FENTY Beauty)

Masterclass: 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Scotty Cunha (Mane Addicts)

Masterclass: 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Natasha Denona

Masterclass: 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Courtesy of Sephora

Session 3 (Sunday, Oct. 21):

Daniel Martin (DIOR)

Masterclass: 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Natasha Denona

Masterclass: 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Dr. Murad + Elaine Welteroth

Masterclass: 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Meet and Greet: 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Priscilla Ono (FENTY Beauty)

Masterclass: 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Vicky Tsai (Tatcha)

Masterclass: 1:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Renny Vasquez (Make Up For Ever)

Masterclass: 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Angel Merino (Artist Couture)

Masterclass: 2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m

Meet and Greet: 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Mario Dedivanovic (Laura Mercier)

Masterclass: 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Meet and Greet: 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Courtesy of Sephora

Session 4 (Sunday, Oct. 21)

Mario Dedivanovic (Laura Mercier)

Masterclass: 6:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Angel Merino (Artist Couture)

Masterclass: 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Meet and Greet: 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Natasha Denona

Masterclass: 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Priscilla Ono (FENTY Beauty)

Masterclass: 10:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Courtesy of Sephora

If SEPHORiA House of Beauty sounds like something you need to get in on, head to their website now and snag your ticket to one of the four sessions:

A Bronze House Key ticket is $99 and includes entrance to SEPHORiA and room experiences, as well as $175 worth of swag. A Silver House Key ticket is $249 and includes entry to SEPHORiA and room experiences, $375 worth of swag, VIP expedited entrance, one fast pass into the room of your choice, and a $15 gift card to use at SEPHORiA, in Sephora stores, or online. And finally, if you really want to go all out during your session, there's the Gold House Key ticket option. It'll set you back $449 but will include entry to SEPHORiA and room experiences, $700 worth of swag, VIP expedited entrance, three fast passes into the rooms of your choice, one key to pre-reserve a seat in the Masterclass Theater or service at the Makeover Vanity, and a $25 gift card to use at SEPHORiA, in Sephora stores, or online.

I don't think it's an exaggeration to say nothing like this has ever been done before. The weekend of Oct. 21 and 22 is sure to be the biggest beauty bonanza you could ever imagine, so don't sleep on it!