Sephora's Sephora Favorites boxes are the underrated treasure troves of the beauty retailer. If you've ever found yourself staring at countless options for hours feeling like you can't decide what mascara to buy or what skincare to try, there is usually always a Favorites box with tons of options for you to try. And TBH, the price of one box with multiple picks to try is typically similar in price to, if not cheaper than, a full-size option you're not sure about anyway. This is especially true for Sephora's new Sephora Favorites Luxe Set, a brand-new box filled with iconic products from some of the biggest luxury beauty brands in the biz.

The Luxe Set, to be released for all Sephora shoppers on Wednesday, April 29, will retail for $25 and include the following six deluxe samples: La Mer Crème de la Mer, Guerlain L’Or 24k Gold Radiance Primer, Armani Lip Maestro Mini, Sulwhasoo First Case Activating Serum, Kerastase Blowdry Primer, and Armani Acqua di Gioia. The combined price tag of all these items is something I don't even want to think about, because it would make me cry, so the fact that you can test allllllllll of these for just $25 is jaw-to-the-floor unbelievable.

Courtesy of Sephora

If you happen to be a Rouge Beauty Insider (part of Sephora's rewards program), you'll have early access to the Luxe Set on Tuesday, April 28. And yes, this Favorites box will be eligible for the Spring Savings Event for Beauty Insiders, meaning you can add this to the rest of your cart and still snag that 20% off discount if you're Rouge.

Oh, and the Luxe Set isn't the only new Favorites set hitting Sephora. The brand is also releasing Sephora Favorites "Hello" and "Pop" Sets. Hello will retail for just $10 and feature five different samples, while Pop will sell for $15 and is filled with six ~new~ and ~exclusive~ products. The Luxe, Hello, and Pop sets will frequently be updated with brand new products and samples, so you'll be introduced to a wealth of newness.

Head to the Sephora website come April 29 (April 28 if you're a Rouge member!) to snag the new Sephora Favorites Luxe Set.