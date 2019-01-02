While we’re all out here trying to maintain our New Year’s resolutions of healthy eating, working out harder, and sleeping more, our favorite beauty destination is making its own resolution, too. Sephora’s new Beauty Insider perks for 2019 are bigger and better than ever, and will help you crush all your beauty resolutions in the new year.

Sephora’s Beauty Insider program began in 2007 and continues to impress all of us with incredible offers year after year. “Beauty Insider has provided members with countless opportunities to receive more value and engage with their favorite brands and products in a way that only Sephora can offer,” said Allegra Stanley, Vice President of Loyalty for Sephora, in a press release. “Our aim is to continuously adapt and grow our beauty Insider program as clients’ needs and wants evolve.”

And adapt and grow they have. The Sephora Beauty Insider Loyalty Program includes three different tiers. The first tier is the “Insider” tier, which is a free membership and offers one point for every $1 spent. The second tier is the “VIB” shopper, who spends more than $350 at Sephora per calendar year, and gets 1.25 points for every $1 spent. Finally, there is the “Rouge” member, who’s a beauty addict, spending more than $1,000 at Sephora per calendar year and receives 1.5 points for every $1 spent. Each of these tiers receives small birthday gifts as well as seasonal savings year-round.

Image Courtesy of Sephora

The new Insider offers for all three tiers are exciting and unlike anything Sephora has done before. For birthday gifts in 2019, Sephora is offering mini sets from Drunk Elephant (including the Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser and Protini Polypeptide Cream) and products from Kat Von D Beauty (like the Tattoo Liner, Lock-It Setting Powder, and a Studded Kiss Crème lipstick packette).

The second offering from Sephora will be the Special Birthday Perks, only for VIB and Rouge members. Unlike regular Beauty Insider members, the VIB and Rouge members will be offered a third birthday perk option, available exclusively via the new, online Birthday Boutique during their birthday month. This third option will change throughout the year, with the first gift option in January being Milk Makeup Kush Mascara and Cooling Water. You can pick a beauty birthday gift, or opt out and receive an added 250 points to your account in lieu of the free gift.

Photo Courtesy of Sephora

Last but not least, Sephora will be offering a Celebration Gift for clients who are already (or will become in 2019) VIB and Rouge members. Rouge members are able to add 750 points to their account, while VIB members can add 500 points. Additionally, Rouge members can opt to share four Makeup Deluxe Full-Face Makeover experiences with friends (valued at $200) over the year, while VIB members may keep or share two ($100 value). Lastly, Rouge members may choose free Flash (or two-day) shipping, while VIB members may elect to receive free shipping for orders over $35.

“Not only are we offering more rewards, but we are offering more choice at every rewards moment to make her journey feel personal,” said Andrea Zaretsky, Senior Vice President of CRM and Loyalty for Sephora, in a press release. “These exciting new benefits are intended to give Beauty Insiders more of what they love, and underscore our appreciation for our most loyal clients.”

If you have any beauty resolutions for this next year, here's hoping Sephora's new Beauty Insider perks help you reach them.