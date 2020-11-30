Um, I sure hope you didn't drain your bank account in one go on Black Friday, because there's still a crap ton of shopping to be done today. Sephora's Cyber Monday 2020 sale should be your first stop, because I'm seeing deals so good, I almost don't believe they're real. I'm talking up to 50% off brands like Fenty Beauty, Peter Thomas Roth, Kiehl's — hell, even La Mer. The sale lasts for one day only, Nov. 30, meaning you have mere hours left before the deals disappear. If, like me, you splurged on, well, yourself exclusively on Black Friday, take Cyber Monday to actually get some holiday shopping done. I'll get you started.

For the friend who, even in a pandemic, has been go-go-going nonstop, the OLEHENRIKSEN Balance It All Essentials Set (sale $28, originally $40, Sephora) will help their skin find balance when their schedule doesn't. For the dude who wouldn't know skincare if it slapped him in the face, Kiehl's Ultra Hydrators Set (sale $22.50, originally $30, Sephora). For the friend whose makeup shines the brightest, give them a gift straight from Mother: Pat McGrath Labs' Mini OpuLUST: Lip Gloss Trio (sale $14, originally $25, Sephora). And... OK, fine, one last thing for yourself. While the ever-luxurious La Mer might normally be out of reach, La Mer's Miracle Moments Collection (sale $120, originally $160, Sephora) is $40 off, making it a sliiiiiightly more justifiable splurge.

Of course, this is the tiniest sampling of the over 800 items currently discounted in Sephora's Cyber Monday sale, from skincare to makeup to haircare, fragrance, and more. Keep reading below for even more products with a discount you won't be able to resist.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.