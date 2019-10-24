Selena Gomez's Quotes About "Love You To Love Me" & "Look At Her Now" Are Everything

Selenators, listen up. Selena Gomez just opened up about her new, vulnerable tracks and all I can say is have a tissue ready. Like, Selena Gomez's quotes about "Love You To Love Me" and "Look At Her Now" will have you feeling all the feels.

Last week, Gomez teased her fans with a cryptic video that suggested she might drop a new single. Then, she released "Love You To Leave Me" on Oct. 22. The tear-inducing track took fans on an emotional roller coaster with its release and before Selenators could catch their breath, Gomez dropped the vibrant and uptempo song "Look At Her Now" with an accompanying music video on Oct. 23. Safe to say, fans were shook.

On Oct. 24, Gomez sat down with Ryan Seacrest on On-Air With Ryan Seacrest to discuss her deeply moving tracks and what else is to come. "I wrote this song over a year ago, 'Lose You To Love Me,' and I feel completely different from when I wrote it," she said. "It's such an interesting feeling."

"Could you have released it in the moment you wrote it, too tough?" asked Seacrest.

"No, absolutely not," she replied. "It took me a long time to get through it and now I'm smiling."

On Air With Ryan Seacrest on YouTube

When pressed further about the beautiful, yet pained lyrics of the song, Gomez said, "Yeah, I mean it's all the feelings right? It's everything from happy and emotional to just realizing it and I just wanted to validate all of those feelings because they were extremely real to me."

She then talked about the "two-month" lyric that some fans are pretty sure is about Justin Bieber and his whirlwind-romance-turned-nuptials to Hailey Baldwin. Here's a refresher:

I gave my all and they all know it / You turned me down, and now it's showing / In two months you replaced us / Like it was easy / Made me think I deserved it / In the thick of healing

So intense. Gomez knows this too, so when asked about her experience being "replaced" while in the public eye, she replied, "You know I'm grateful too and I've experienced that a million times before and that's the unfortunate part about what I do."

"It's all very real to me and I'm sure it's just entertainment to other people." she said. "But, I had become numb to it and it would be stupid of me if I didn't acknowledge what I had felt 'cause it would be inauthentic and that's everything I claim to be and do." A word. As gossip-inducing as the line may be, Gomez had to speak her truth to be able to move one. I'm crying over her sincerity and bravery.

SelenaGomezVEVO on YouTube

Speaking on the moody video that was shot on iPhones, she said, "It made sense in what I'm saying in 'Lose You To Love Me,' it is very black-and-white. There's no in between. That's it."

She continued, explaining the stark contrast between the fast-moving and lively "Look At Her Now" music video. "Then, for 'Look At Her Now,' that's just my life exploding into all these different amazing things."

SelenaGomezVEVO on YouTube

When asked if any of her future music videos would be in color or not, Gomez responded, "I don't know Ryan, but all I know is that these two songs were me wrapping up a chapter in a pretty little bow and the rest of the album is just all about where I am now and where I'm going."

"So, in my opinion, these are great songs, but I've saved the best for later," she finished. Ooohhhh. Heard that. Selena, just so you know, I'm ready to come and get it.