Selena Gomez practically grew up in front of the cameras. From a young age, she was thrust into the spotlight, and her popularity has only gotten greater over her nearly two decades of fame. Not everything has been a walk in the park for the former Disney Channel star, however, and Selena Gomez's quotes about feeling pressured to get sexual in her early 20s are so real.

Gomez got her start on PBS' hit children's show Barney when she was only 10 years old. From there, she went on to land a starring role on Wizards of Waverly Place, which aired on the Disney Channel from 2007 to 2012. During that time, Gomez became a household name thanks to her work on films like Another Cinderella Story and Romona and Beezus.

At the height of her fame, Gomez launched a music career, which started with her 2013 studio album, Stars Dance. By October 2015, Gomez had released her second album, Revival, and was also dealing with the pressures of being a 20-something woman navigating her way through life and romance, all in the fishbowl of Hollywood.

In an interview with Allure for the magazine's September 2020 cover story, Gomez dished on the pressures that came with being a young female in the music industry — some of which she succumbed to.

"I just did things that weren't really me," Gomez explained. "There was pressure to seem more adult on my album, Revival. [I felt] the need to show skin... I really don't think I was [that] person."

Scott Legato/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gomez didn't mention specific things she did during that time, but fans will recall the artwork for Revival, which showed her sitting nude with her arms folded over her chest, and legs crossed. The album also included songs such as "Hands to Myself," which contained mature lyrics about making love. While the album and its cover was well received, if Gomez herself wasn't comfortable with it, she shouldn't have been pressured to do it.

In 2020, Gomez feels totally in control when it comes to how she handles herself. That includes knowing her limits when it comes to how she uses the internet. "I haven't done that in years," Gomez said of doing a Google search of herself. "I honestly can't. I'm strong in a lot of ways, but I think I just have way too much of a sensitive heart."

Despite dealing with the pressures of growing up in the spotlight, Gomez has certainly come out on top and continues to inspire her fans of all ages.