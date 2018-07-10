Everyone’s getting engaged, it seems. And when there’s an influx of something unusual (like speedy engagements), that usually means everyone is going to weigh in on it. Take Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s engagement, for example. Most people have a thought or two to share on how quickly they got engaged. Even Selena Gomez is talking about it. And while that may not be the engagement you were hoping she would shed some light on, Selena Gomez’s comments on Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s engagement are relevant nonetheless.

Of Grande and Davidson’s recent engagement, Gomez had the sweetest thing to say. During a press junket interview for the new movie Hotel Transylvania 3, a reporter from Clevver asked Gomez what her character Mavis would say about Grande and Davidson’s engagement.

“I honestly don't know what Mavis would say,” Gomez said. “But I would say that it's amazing and beautiful.”

Well, she kept it really short and sweet, but it’s genuine all the same.

Of course, people all over the world are awaiting her response to Justin Bieber’s recent engagement to Hailey Baldwin.

From 2011 to 2015, Gomez and Bieber dated on and off. They then briefly reunited in the spring of 2018, but that didn’t last long.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Over the course of their very long and very unstable romance, Gomez and Bieber seemed destined to be together. They could hardly stay away from each other. At least, not for long.

Fans have even speculated that Gomez’s new tune “Back To You” is about Bieber. In the song, Gomez sings of longing for someone when she’s not supposed to:

I wanna hold you when I'm not supposed to / When I'm lying close to someone else/You're stuck in my head and I can't get you out of it / If I could do it all again/I know I'd go back to you

And then there’s that verse about unfinished business, which has Bieber written all over it:

We never got it right / Playing and replaying old conversations / Overthinking every word and I hate it / 'Cause it's not me ('cause it's not me) / And what's the point in hiding? / Everybody knows we got unfinished business / And I'll regret it if I didn't say / This isn't what it could be (Isn't what it could be)

Naturally, everyone thought these lyrics were about Gomez and Bieber getting ready to reconcile. But not even a catchy song could make the stars align for the two singers.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

They were fated for other things. Bieber confirmed his engagement to Hailey Baldwin on Monday, July 9, with a deeply heartfelt message. It was filled with declarations of love and promises for the future:

Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first!

And assertions that Baldwin was the love of his life, even though they dated only briefly in the past:

You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!!

Bieber also made it known that he wants to be a role model for his younger siblings

Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!!

So, that puts the Jelena rumors, conspiracy theories, and hopes for the future to rest. It’s sad, but I’m sure Gomez will find her soulmate one day.