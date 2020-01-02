Selena Gomez is the latest celebrity to jump on the Instagram year in review bandwagon, and wow, what a whirlwind year she's had. Sel shared a plethora of memories to her IG on Jan. 1, each one more epic than the last. Selena Gomez's 2020 New Year's Instagram story is the ultimate recap of her memory-filled year.

Amidst all of the celebrity year-end recaps to hit the internet, Sel's was definitely the most thorough. Gomez took fans through a whopping 87 of her most memorable moments from 2019, starting all the way back in January. While some included silly, fun-loving moments with her friends, some snapshots marked important milestones in her life. Highlights included her BFF's wedding, time spent in the recording studio, picturesque views from a trip to Africa, and — perhaps the most important of all — a selfie cuddling with Taylor Swift's cat.

You might remember how, back in July 2019, Gomez's friends surprised her with a visit to the Shark Tank set for her birthday, and, naturally, Sel included that memory too.

Of course, she also highlighted some of her celeb pals, and shared snapshots with Benny Blanco, Petra Collins, and gamer Caressa Prescott. Plus, she shared a vibrant memory from a 2019 Kacey Musgraves concert where she and her friends rocked matching cowgirl hats ( a big yee-haw mood).

You can see some of the standout moments below.

Like the IRL angel she is, Gomez donated her time to charity in 2019.

She also shared this snap with her dad that will surely melt your heart.

Gomez also used her recap to look ahead to 2020. She is set to release her new album, Rare, on Jan. 10, and appears to be over the moon about the impending release.

"9 MORE DAYS!!! I can't believe my album is coming out after 4 years!!!" she wrote in her final post.

Gomez did allude to the fact that 2019 was also an emotional year, and in her first post, which she captioned "2019 goodbye," she appeared to be crying at the sight of her bestie in her wedding dress.

It's all blue skies ahead for Sel, as she prepares to drop Rare. After a five year gap since 2015's Revival, it's only right that Gomez (and Selenators everywhere) are beyond excited for the album's arrival. New year, new music is the motto for Gomez in 2020.