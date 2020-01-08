Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have long been one of Hollywood's favorite friendships. And while their friendship isn't quite as public as it used to be, they want the world to know their bond is stronger than ever in 2020. Ahead of Gomez's new album, Rare's, release, Gomez and Swift reflected on their friendship and just how much they mean to each other. Taylor Swift's and Selena Gomez's quotes about their "sisterhood" are so touching.

The two first met while Gomez was dating Nick Jonas and Swift was dating Joe Jonas around 2009, and despite neither of the relationships working out, the girls were left with a lasting friendship. "We clicked instantly and, man, that was my girl,” Gomez explained in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal.

WSJ also spoke with Swift, who backed up Gomez's account of their super strong friendship. "There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don’t say that in a basic way," she said. "I knew from when I met her I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.”

What's bonded them most through the years are things they've both endured in the spotlight: heartbreak, success, and more. "We both went through sh*t at the same time,” Gomez shared. “She taught me a lot about how I should be treated at a young age.”

Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

While much of Swift and Gomez's life plays out in the spotlight, Gomez revealed it's the private moments that really matter most. "There’s so much of my friendship with Taylor that people don’t know about because we don’t necessarily feel the need to post about everything we do,” Gomez said. “She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected. Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family. It’s been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world. We don’t agree on everything, but we respect each other with everything."

As for Rare, Gomez's first album in nearly five years, Swift has been on hand to support the former Wizards of Waverly Place actress through her latest journey of self-expression. The album includes songs such as "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now," tracks Selenators are convinced are about her split from Justin Bieber.

“I remember Taylor said when I played her some of the new songs, ‘I feel like I’m seeing who you were before this,'" Gomez said. "That makes me happy. I like feeling like that girl again.”

Celebrity relationships may be complicated, but fans can always count on Gomez and Swift to be each other's No. 1 fans.