Over recent months, it's become clear that Selena Gomez has been taking some time to focus on herself. After reportedly being hospitalized multiple time last year due to health and subsequent emotional stressors, it seems like she's on the road to recovery. There have even been whispers that Selena Gomez is reportedly open to dating again. After going through what appeared to be a bit of a rough patch, it's great to know that the singer is doing well.

Last fall, Gomez was hospitalized for a 'low white blood cell count' on two occasions, during one of which she also suffered a panic attack, reported People. “She has had a tough few weeks and the panic attack in the hospital was the tipping point,” a source told People at the time. “She realized she needed to seek additional help for her ongoing emotional issues. She’s surrounded by close family and has a lot of support."

Aside from her performance at this year's Coachella festival, Gomez has largely stayed out of the spotlight. Fortunately, a source close to the pop star revealed to E! News that her health and overall wellness has greatly improved. "Selena is doing amazing," the source recently told E! News. "She has completely transformed her health and lifestyle. She has been making strides and improvements with her lupus and have had less flare-ups and symptoms." According to the same source, Gomez is single at the moment but is "open to start putting herself out there again. She is taking everything day by day and focusing on herself and her music." After calling it quits with on-again-off-again boyfriend Justin Bieber last May, some fans were worried Gomez would give up on love for good. Elite Daily reached out to her team for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For those of you who are wondering what else Gomez has been up to in her free time, it turns out she's been keeping very busy. The source revealed that in addition to spending time with loved ones, Gomez also has a new album in the works that could be released as soon as next year. "Selena has been spending a lot of time with her family and friends, being low-key," added the source. "She has also been writing new music in the studio and hoping to release something early next year. She is in a much better headspace and is really happy right now."

In an interview earlier this year, Gomez admitted that her close bonds with friends are what's kept her going during tough times. "My friends, without a doubt, have saved my life in multiple situations," Gomez said on the Dream It Real podcast. "I mean that. Because they’re honest, they’re loving, they unconditionally love, they never judge, and they give me sound advice. And all my friends are different: one’s in real estate, one works in social media, one works in foundations. It’s just great. We’re all so different and we love each other."

Although she's had to deal with some difficult circumstances, Gomez has made it through thanks to her stellar support system. And it's so exciting to know she's also back in the studio and will be bestowing another album upon us very soon.