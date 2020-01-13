Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin stepped out at the same time, at the same place on Saturday, Jan. 11 — but it isn't what you think. While Gomez was at Craig's in Hollywood celebrating the release of Rare, her third studio album, Baldwin was having dinner at the same restaurant with pal Madison Beer — and the near-run-in got a lot of negative attention. Selena Gomez defended Madison Beer from hate after Selenators slammed her for supposedly trying to overshadow her album release party with their dinner.

Commenters flooded Beer's Instagram with hateful messages regarding her decision to dine with Baldwin while Gomez was at the same restaurant. One slammed Beer as being "nasty" while many others simply posted the snake or rat emojis. Some speculated that it was a ploy to rain on Gomez's parade, since many of the songs on Rare are believed to be about Justin Bieber. Once Beer caught wind of the comments, she stepped in to share her thoughts.

"These rumors are getting insane.. i just had dinner with my friend hailey of 10 years... and that's it? how is that a crime? i love selena.. always have ... and i would literally never in a million years try to upset her???" she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. "this is just mean and unnecessary and nothin happened. it was just a coincidence, you're bullying me for no reason..."

Gomez, who is outspoken about mental health and helping others with theirs, was not interested in the horrible messages her fans were sending Beer.

"This is disgusting reading all of this," Gomez wrote. "This wasn't intentional whatsoever. I'm so disappointed that people would speak to someone like this. I have known Madison since she was a baby and watched her continue to become the woman she is. There is no issue."

While Gomez and Baldwin aren't exactly friends, Gomez has made it clear in the past that she does not condone her fans bullying the model — or anyone, for that matter. In October 2019, Gomez preached kindness after she released "Look At Her Now."

"I am so grateful for the response of the song. However, I will never stand for women tearing other women down," Gomez said during an Instagram Live. "So please be kind to everyone ... I don't like seeing people being disrespectful or rude to other people, so please don't do that."

Hopefully Baldwin haters will take this as a reminder that Gomez isn't seeking any drama, and bullying isn't the way to get her attention.