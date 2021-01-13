Selena Gomez is getting back in the kitchen, and, this time, she's really turning up the heat. Gomez unveiled the trailer for the second season of her web show, Selena + Chef, and there's lots of surprises in store. Even if you missed the chance to cook with Sel in season 1, the Selena + Chef season 2 details will surely have you tuning in.

Gomez revealed she'll be whipping up tons of new dishes in season 2 (after all, it is a cooking show) but that's not all she has in store. The second season will feature a whole new set of master chefs, lots of laughs, and a few, erm, hiccups. Gomez has been open about the fact she's not a master chef, and her culinary lessons have come with more than a few mishaps. At one point in the new Selena + Chef trailer, the singer almost set her house on fire.

Not every meal goes off without a hitch, but Gomez's show is doing exactly what she set out to do: bring joy to people during the pandemic. "I really thought this would be something lighthearted because I was getting, definitely, down," she said at WarnerMedia's virtual Television Critics Association press tour.

In preparation for Selena + Chef season 2, here's everything you should know.

Selena + Chef Season 2 Chefs

The new chefs set to be featured in season 2 are: Aarti Sequeira, Curtis Stone, Evan Funke, Graham Elliot, JJ Johnson, Jordan Andino, José Andrés, Kelis Rogers, Marcela Valladolid and Marcus Samuelsson.

Selena + Chef Season 2 Trailer

HBO Max premiered the season 2 trailer on Jan. 11, which you can watch below.

Selena + Chef Season 2 Special Guests

In the trailer, Gomez features a number of guests in her kitchen, including her grandparents, as well as friends Liz Golden and Raquelle Stevens.

Selena + Chef Season 2 Release Date

The new season of Selena + Chef will be here before you know it. Fans can expect the first three episodes to hit HBO Max on Jan. 21, with consecutive batches of episodes arriving on Jan. 28 and Feb. 4.