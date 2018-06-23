A restaurant in Lexington, Virgina is reserving its right to refuse service to any customer on moral grounds, especially when that customer is Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The White House press secretary — who, let's not forget, memorably defended President Trump’s controversial "zero tolerance" immigration policy at a June 14 press conference by saying it is “biblical” — is now confirming that she was told to leave a restaurant along with seven of her family members. Unsurprisingly, Sarah Huckabee Sanders' response to getting kicked out of Red Hen completely misses the point. Here's how it all reportedly went down.

On the evening of Friday, June 22, server Jaike Foley-Schultz first shared via Facebook that Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her dining party lasted less than five minutes at the Virginia farm-to-table eatery before she was served a restaurant industry "86." In other words, she was told to leave by the owner, and she complied.

"I just served Sarah huckabee sanders for a total of 2 minutes before my owner kicked her out along with 7 of her other family members," the employee shared in a post that has since gone viral. The post went viral after Brennan Gilmore, the director of Clean Virginia, took to Twitter to share a handwritten note (which appears to be from the restaurant) bearing the slang term “86” and the name Sarah (sic) Huckabee Sanders.

"@PressSec got kicked out of the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Va tonight. Apparently the owner didn’t want to serve her and her party out of moral conviction," he wrote.

Huckabee took to her own Twitter account on Saturday, June 23, to confirm that she had indeed been asked to exit the restaurant, and her response about treating everyone with respect is pretty tone-deaf.

"Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for ⁦‪@POTUS‬⁩ and I politely left," she tweeted. "Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so."

Sanders' incident comes just days after Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and White House senior adviser Stephen Miller were confronted by groups of protestors while dining at — wait for it — Mexican restaurants on two separate occasions, according to The Hill. Per the publication, several groups chanted at Nielsen to “End Texas concentration camps," and she left the Mexican restaurant. Nielsen previously denied that the immigration policy even existed in a June 17 Tweet, yet was by President Trump's side during the signing of the June 20 executive order.

It's no secret that there's been considerable backlash against President Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration policy that saw around 2,000 migrant children torn away from their families at the border and sent away to stay in jail-like cages. While the president has since backtracked by signing the executive order halting the inhumane procedures, his language was pretty vague, and the administration has admitted that there is no current plan to reunite the displaced kids with their families. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' status as a public defender of the inhumane policy hasn't helped matters.

Meanwhile, a few online trolls have taken to the restaurant's Yelp review comments section to criticize the restaurant for its political stance, and it is laughable. After all, Sanders memorably retorted that "following the law is biblical" in response to Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ controversial claim that separating parents from children is a biblical practice, and it was so hard to swallow.

That being said, Sarah Huckabee Sanders could be taking her leave of the White House sooner than expected, according to CBS News. On June 13, the publication reported that Sanders is planning to make her exit at the end of the year.

