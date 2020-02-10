On Sunday, Feb. 9, Saoirse Ronan lived up to her reputation as an awards show veteran as she successfully slayed another Oscars red carpet. The four-time Oscar nominee, who is up for Best Actress for her role in Little Women, debuted a brand new haircut and an over-the-top gown prior to the ceremony. With major color-blocking and ruffles, it's safe to say Saoirse Ronan's 2020 Oscars dress is one of the most interesting looks of the night — and she totally pulls it off.

The Irish actress looked every inch the leading lady as she walked the red carpet in a structured Gucci gown that was all about mixing proportions and colors. The black bodice, which featured a black-and-white ruffled peplum design at the bottom, was contrasted by the flowing lilac skirt, lending the entire look a whimsical quality. She paired the number with statement chandelier earrings, art deco-inspired butterfly clips and a bejeweled ring, plus a new fringe to tie the whole look together. Periwinkle eyeshadow and a subtle rosy lip completed her Oscar-ready ensemble.

It was a fashion risk, considering the unusual proportions and the unexpected color combination, but it's safe to say it paid off because she completely owned the look.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Ronan, who did her part for the BAFTAs sustainable dress code just last week with a black Gucci gown from recycled fabric, continued the eco-conscious fashion trend while hitting the red carpet for the Academy Awards. The actress reportedly used black fabric from that gown for the bodice of her Gucci Oscars look, serving as a perfect reminder that it's totally possible to be chic and environmentally friendly at the same time. Joaquin Phoenix, who's nominated in the Best Actor category, also wore the same Stella McCartney suit he said he'd be wearing all throughout awards season.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Viewers will have to wait and see whether Ronan, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in 2008 for Atonement, followed by Best Actress nominations for the 2016 Brooklyn and the 2018 Lady Bird, will have a lucky night and walk away with a statue for her portrayal of Jo March in Little Women. She's up against Charlize Theron, Renée Zellweger, Cynthia Erivo, and Scarlett Johansson.