The Golden Globes often show celebs trying out bold new trends, but Saoirse Ronan's Golden Globes dress was a tribute to old-school Hollywood glamour with just a hint of new-decade sex appeal, and I think we can all agree she stole the show. Always put-together and stylish, Ronan showed up dressed to the nines in a glittering gown with a super-high slit that showed off her long legs. While her Little Woman character Jo March would never wear something so flirty and feminine, I'm SO glad Ronan did.

Speaking of Little Women, Ronan was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Motion Picture for her portrayal of Jo, and after filming in her character's tomboyish attire for so many months, perhaps Ronan saw the Golden Globes as an opportunity to go full glam. She strutted her stuff in a fully-embellished silver chainmail gown, complete with a subtle cowl neckline, sparkling spaghetti straps, a thigh-high slit, and an open back. It might sound like too much for one look, but on Ronan, the dress was a dream. Aside from a few rings and dainty diamond earrings, she ditched the statement jewelry and let her gown shine on its own.

Can we talk about the open back? I'm legit swooning:

Ronan sting with a silver, chainmail-like material for this look, IMHO, was a great move — a gold sequin would've sparkled just the same, but the edgier fabric and color keeps this cool and so much more on-brand for her. I also love that she didn't opt for the classic old Hollywood waves and red lipstick, instead sporting a tousled lob and a fresh-faced beat straight out of a Glossier Instagram post. The barely-there pink eyeshadow makes her beautiful blue eyes really pop.

Is this the most glam Ronan has ever looked on a red carpet? I daresay it is indeed, but considering I cried through the entirety of Little Women, it's safe to say we'll be seeing a lot more of this incredible actress this awards season. Prepare for a lot more slayage to come.