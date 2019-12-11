If you're in LA this season, you'll not only experience sunshine and palm trees, but also so much holiday cheer — including taking selfies in a life-size snow globe. Santa's North Pole Village in LA at the Wisdome.LA has officially arrived. Now through Dec. 30, 2019, this immersive holiday pop-up in Downtown LA (1147 Palmetto St.) will allow you and your friends or bae to walk around the North Pole like you're Santa Claus himself.

While you're there, spend time capturing the most festive pics in front of life-size homes of elves. In addition, there's an ice skating rink and a 4D snow show you can enjoy, according to the official press release. You might even want to take a selfie with the main man of the season in Santa's Village.

General admission tickets for adults are $30, and are available now at Wisdome.LA. Your price of admission includes things like strolling through Santa's Holiday Village, going on a 360-degree snowflake adventure ride, the chance to decorate a delicious cookie in "Candyland," and more. Plus, the biggest draw for your Instagram feed will likely be the snow globe selfie.

For an additional $20, you and your squad or partner can pose for a selfie in a life-size snow globe. Caption your pic with a snow pun like, "We're having snow much fun," or, "There's snow place like LA for the holidays." Who knows — this could end up being the photo you send out to your friends and family for your holiday card this year.

Wisdome.LA

Another spot that'll provide Insta-worthy content is Emma's Bubble Room. Included in the price of admission, this room is set to be a winter wonderland, but instead of corn for popping, you get bubbles. The struggle will be real to remain calm, because there's just something about bubbles that makes you feel like an excited kid again.

And if one of your favorite holiday movies is How the Grinch Stole Christmas, you'll definitely want to head over to the Grinch Chair. It's a massive chair that's made to resemble the Grinch's. Sit in the chair for even more pics, and caption those snaps with something like, "Hanging with my Grinches."

Next up, get your DIY on at the holiday crafting section. You can purchase a gingerbread house to design your own ($7-$10), or create a spectacular Christmas tree ornament (two for $4) for your tree at home. Whatever you make, you can do a before and after shot for the 'Gram so all your friends can see your creative masterpiece.

Wisdome.LA

Finally, if you thought snow in LA was impossible, you probably forgot about a little thing called a Christmas miracle. At Santa's North Pole Village, you'll be able to watch a 4D snow show of the Northern Lights in one of the domes. It'll be like you can check off your bucket list of seeing the lights for yourself, because they'll be right there for you to admire in 4D in LA. Along with the lights, you'll enjoy the fresh aroma of pine while you listen to some of your favorite Christmas songs.

You could basically check off everything on your holiday wishlist all in one trip to Santa's North Pole Village in LA. So gather up your crew ASAP and get a festive outfit ready for a truly Insta-worthy (and merry) experience.