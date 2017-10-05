Elite Daily
Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images

San Juan Mayor Wore "Nasty" Shirt After Getting Criticized By Trump For Being "Nasty"

By
Share

Carmen Yulín Cruz has continued her criticism of President Donald Trump, this time with an ironic twist. During a television interview with Univision's Jorge Ramos, the San Juan mayor wore a "nasty" shirt, donning the very word that the president used on social media to criticize the Puerto Rican politician. During the interview, the mayor explained why she wore the shirt, per a translation from Univision,

The interview aired on Wednesday, Oct. 4., a day after President Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited Puerto Rico and met with leaders on the island, including Mayor Cruz.

Days before, on Saturday, Trump had taken to Twitter to criticize the mayor and others in Puerto Rico, accusing them of making relief efforts more difficult than they should be.

The president wrote,

Mayor Cruz's interview with Univision, complete with translation, can be watched in the video below:

Cruz's "nasty" shirt is yet another fixture in what has become a not-so-subtle back-and-forth between the mayor and the president. After Trump's tweets criticizing Puerto Rico, for instance, Cruz told the Independent,

On Tuesday, both Trump and Cruz met face-to-face and shook hands as the president visited the island for the first time since it suffered a direct hit from Hurricane Maria. During the visit, the president joked that Puerto Rico had "thrown our budget a little out of whack" and praised the island's governor for having a lower death toll than Hurricane Katrina.

After meeting the president, the mayor criticized Trump again, telling CNN,

Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Under the surface of Cruz and Trump's criticisms of each other lies the dire state of Puerto Rico, where reports indicate — among other troubling stories — that the island's health system is on the verge of failing to accommodate those who need help as people recover from the storm's affects.

Meanwhile, 95 percent of the island was still without power as of Wednesday, while only 14 hospitals have electricity, according to ABC News. The most recent death toll, according to Vox, tallies the amount of people who've lost their lives as a result of Hurricane Maria at 34.