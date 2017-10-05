San Juan Mayor Wore "Nasty" Shirt After Getting Criticized By Trump For Being "Nasty"
Carmen Yulín Cruz has continued her criticism of President Donald Trump, this time with an ironic twist. During a television interview with Univision's Jorge Ramos, the San Juan mayor wore a "nasty" shirt, donning the very word that the president used on social media to criticize the Puerto Rican politician. During the interview, the mayor explained why she wore the shirt, per a translation from Univision,
The interview aired on Wednesday, Oct. 4., a day after President Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited Puerto Rico and met with leaders on the island, including Mayor Cruz.
Days before, on Saturday, Trump had taken to Twitter to criticize the mayor and others in Puerto Rico, accusing them of making relief efforts more difficult than they should be.
The president wrote,
Mayor Cruz's interview with Univision, complete with translation, can be watched in the video below:
"What is truly 'nasty' is to turn your back on the Puerto Rican people": mayor of San Juan pic.twitter.com/2GVgJNqmve— Al Punto Univision (@AlPunto) October 5, 2017
Cruz's "nasty" shirt is yet another fixture in what has become a not-so-subtle back-and-forth between the mayor and the president. After Trump's tweets criticizing Puerto Rico, for instance, Cruz told the Independent,
The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017
...Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017
...want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017
The military and first responders, despite no electric, roads, phones etc., have done an amazing job. Puerto Rico was totally destroyed.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017
On Tuesday, both Trump and Cruz met face-to-face and shook hands as the president visited the island for the first time since it suffered a direct hit from Hurricane Maria. During the visit, the president joked that Puerto Rico had "thrown our budget a little out of whack" and praised the island's governor for having a lower death toll than Hurricane Katrina.
After meeting the president, the mayor criticized Trump again, telling CNN,
Under the surface of Cruz and Trump's criticisms of each other lies the dire state of Puerto Rico, where reports indicate — among other troubling stories — that the island's health system is on the verge of failing to accommodate those who need help as people recover from the storm's affects.
Meanwhile, 95 percent of the island was still without power as of Wednesday, while only 14 hospitals have electricity, according to ABC News. The most recent death toll, according to Vox, tallies the amount of people who've lost their lives as a result of Hurricane Maria at 34.