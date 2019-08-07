If you find yourself having a case of the Chick-Fil-A cravings at all hours of the day, you're not alone. Chances are that the fried chicken mainstay, which has ruled the roost as the one nation's most well-loved fast food chain offerings, is a regular part of your meal rotation. Unfortunately, these cravings can hit at the most inopportune hours of the day, like when those midnight munchies won't go away or you'd just rather not stray from the couch, which is where Sam's Club's Southern Style Chicken Sandwiches and Waffle Fries come in. They taste just like the golden fried chicken sandwiches and fluffy fries you know and love, and the best part is that you can store these Chick-Fil-A dupes in your freezer to get your fix without having to leave the house. It's officially a great time to be alive.

As of the week of Aug. 5, Chick-Fil-A devotees can now get the beloved flavors of two of the most popular menu items at just a fraction of the cost, thanks to Sam's Club's newest offerings. If you regularly shop at the superstore, you've probably sampled the Southern Style Chicken Bites, which were a dead-on duplication of the chain's chicken nuggets. So, when I heard that Sam's Club was trying its hand at replicating the classic chicken sandwich and the waffle fries Chick-Fil-A customers know and love, I was full-on salivating at the news.

According to press materials, the Southern Style Chicken Sandwich is currently retailing at $15.98 at Sam's Club for 10 sandwiches (or about $1.60 per sandwich), meaning that you can treat yo' self to the "dilly-flavored breaded chicken and soft buttery bun" for even less than what you'd pay at a Chick-Fil-A. Instead of putting on clothes, getting yourself off of your couch, and heading to a Chick-Fil-A drive-thru, all you have to do is microwave this bad boy for 90 seconds, and voila! You have a sandwich that tastes eerily close to the original.

Sam's Club

A fried chicken sandwich just wouldn't be the same without some crispy waffle fries, which is why Sam's Club is also offering Member's Mark Southern Style Waffle Fries for a limited time (although a Sam's Club rep confirmed to Elite Daily that there's a chance these goodies will be sticking around if there's enough member demand for them). The waffle fries are retailing for only $4.98 for a pack of four pounds, which is a steal considering that a small side of fries at Chick-Fil-A will set you back $1.55. All you have to do is pop these bad boys in the oven for just under 30 minutes or crisp them up for 15 minutes in an air fryer.

Sam's Club

I did the math, and you'll probably be spending under $3 for the sandwich and fries combo for one person. Plus, did I mention you don't have to leave the house to get in on this deliciousness? To be honest, this might be the best news I've received so far this week, so BRB while I'm booking it over to the Sam's Club freezer aisle.

According to a Sam's Club rep, you can either reserve the retailer's new offerings by ordering them online then picking them up or you can find them in-store at club locations. Again, while the Southern Style Chicken Sandwich can now become a regular part of your food rotation, you'll probably want to stock up on the limited-edition waffle fries so that you can pull them out of the freezer whenever the Chick-Fil-A cravings hit. Happy munching!