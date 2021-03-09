Samantha Markle was definitely not happy about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah interview. During the two-hour television special, the couple opened up about the drama surrounding Meghan's side of the family, including Samantha releasing a tell-all book inspired by her estranged relationship with her half-sister. Considering Samantha has criticized the Duchess repeatedly in the press, it was no surprise she got public about what she thought about the televised discussion. You need to see Samantha Markle's response to Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview because it contrasts everything her sister said.

On Sunday, March 7, Oprah asked Meghan about her relationship with Samantha, who published her book The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister Part 1 on Jan. 17. It's supposedly a "tell-all" book about Meghan, although the Duchess said "it would be very hard to tell all when you don't know me." She added unlike her father, Thomas Markle, who "betrayed" her by blasting her in the press, Samantha couldn't betray her because they never had a solid relationship to begin with. "I don't feel comfortable talking about people that I really don't know," Meghan said about her sister. "I grew up as an only child. The last time I saw [Samantha] must have been at least 18, 19 years ago."

Meghan added she's "so excited" to be pregnant again because Archie can grow up with a sibling.

Before ending the discussion about Samantha, Meghan said her sister changed her last name back to Markle after she heard Meghan was dating Harry. "I think that says enough," the Duchess shared.

A day after the interview aired on CBS, Samantha accused Meghan of supposedly not telling the truth about their relationship. "I don’t know how she can say I don’t know her and she was an only child. We’ve got photographs over a lifespan of us together. So how can she not know me?" Samantha told Inside Edition.

To try and prove her point, Samantha showed pictures of her and Meghan throughout the years. She also said she changed her name back to Markle years ago. "I was a Markle before [Meghan] was," Samantha said. "I though that was kind of weird that she would say I only changed my name back when she met Harry. Markle has always been my name."

So, there you have it. Both Meghan and Samantha look back at their relationship very differently.