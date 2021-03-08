Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah gave fans so much insight into what the couple's life as royals was really like behind the scenes. One thing fans were surprised to hear details about was Meghan's estranged relationship with her father and sister. The Duchess has always kept quiet about her side of the family, but now, Meghan Markle's quotes about Thomas and Samantha Markle from her Oprah interview explain where they stand.

In case you need a refresher about how the trio's relationship got so complicated, here's what happened: On May 12, 2018, paparazzi photos surfaced of Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, at a coffee shop looking at an article about her and Harry. As it turned out, the photos were staged, and Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Markle, confirmed it was true a few days later on Twitter. Due to all the family drama, Thomas decided not to attend Meghan and Harry's wedding on May 19. Since then, both Samantha and Thomas have talked in length about how Meghan supposedly distanced herself from them after the incident.

In a clip from the couple's Oprah interview, Meghan discussed reaching out to her father about the staged photos in hopes of trying to clear up the situation. "We called my dad, and I asked him, and he said, 'No, absolutely not.' I said, 'You know, the Institution has never intervened for anything for us, but they can try to go in and kill this. But if they do this once, we're not going to be able to use that same leverage to protect our kids one day,'" Meghan recalled. "I said, 'We won't be able to protect our own kids one day,' and I said, 'I just need you to tell me. If you tell me the truth, we can help.' And he wasn't able to do that. And that for me has really resonated, especially now as a mother."

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Months after the photo incident, Thomas slammed Meghan in the press, saying she has a "sense of superiority" and would "be nothing without me."

Meghan was sad to hear the things her father would say about her. "I grieve a lot," she said about her and Thomas' strained relationship. "I mean, I’ve lost my father. I lost a baby. I nearly lost my name. I mean, there’s the loss of identity. But I’m still standing, and my hope for people in the takeaway from this is to know that there’s another side."

In November 2020, Meghan revealed she had a miscarriage. On Valentine's Day this year, she announced she was pregnant again and was "excited" for Archie to have someone to play with. "I wished I had siblings," Meghan said, adding despite what everyone has heard from the press, she and Samantha don't have a relationship. "The last time I saw [Samantha] must have been at least 18, 19 years ago."

Days after the baby news came out, Samantha published a tell-all book about Meghan, titled The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister Part 1. "I think it would be very hard to tell all when you don't know me," Meghan said about the book. "This is a very different situation than my dad, right. When you talk about betrayal, betrayal comes from someone that you have a relationship with. I don't feel comfortable talking about people that I really don't know."

There you have it: Meghan doesn't speak to Thomas or Samantha anymore. By the looks of things, their relationship won't heal anytime soon.