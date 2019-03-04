It's been about a minute since we've heard from Samantha Markle, and I was kind of hoping that she had finally decided to leave the Duchess of Sussex alone. I mean, I know she's busy writing a tell-all about growing up with Meghan Markle and everything, so I figured there wouldn't be much left to say in the media, you know? Turns out I was wrong. Very, very wrong. Because she just weighed in on a new documentary called Meghan and the Markles: A Family at War, and let's just say that Samantha Markle's latest comments about Meghan are really evil, and probably the worst things I've heard her say yet.

For starters, Samantha said Meghan didn't have a heart. And OMG what is your damage, Samantha? I know I have no idea what goes on behind closed doors, but it really does seem like Meghan is one of the most charitable human beings on the planet with the hugest, most giving heart, so none of this makes any sense to me to me at all.

Anyway, here's Samantha's exact quote, according to the Daily Mail:

She doesn't have a heart or she would be doing everything she could to make [father Thomas Markle] comfortable, and reciprocate, and be loving and gracious, and make sure he's comfortable in his old age.

Okayyyyy.

Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace for comment on the report, but did not hear back in time for publication.

Meanwhile, Samantha also addressed the handwritten letter the Duchess of Sussex sent to Thomas Markle Sr. shortly after she married Prince Harry — the one in which she poured her heart out to her father, only to have him later turn around and leak her pleading words to the press.

Here's what Meghan reportedly wrote to Thomas, according to the Daily Mail:

It is with a heavy heart that I write this, not understanding why you have chosen to take this path, turning a blind eye to the pain you're causing... Your actions have broken my heart into a million pieces — not simply because you have manufactured such unnecessary and unwarranted pain, but by making the choice to not tell the truth as you are puppeteered in this. Something I will never understand. You've told the press that you called me to say you weren't coming to the wedding — that didn't happen because you never called. You've said I never helped you financially and you've never asked me to help which is also untrue; you sent me an email last October that said: 'If I've depended too much on you for financial help them I'm sorry but please if you could help me more not as a bargaining chip for my loyalty.'

The whole thing is just so sad, and I am kind of rooting for these two to patch things up. But according to Samantha, the letter was actually a calculated move on Meghan's part.

"That letter was strategic," she reportedly said in the documentary. "It was so elegantly written and contrived." It's a handwritten letter from a ROYAL, Samantha. How can it be anything but elegant?

UGH.

Yes, it's super sad that the sisters are estranged. But maybe if Samantha stopped being so petty and inserting herself where she doesn't belong, there would be a chance for some kind of reconciliation. Because all this Samantha/Meghan drama is real, and it's intense, and it just really needs to go away.