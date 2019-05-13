Samantha Markle is at it again. And this time she’s after Meghan Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland. Samantha basically dragged the heck out of Ragland in a new interview with The Mirror, and all because her father, Thomas Markle, wasn’t involved in the birth of Baby Archie. Given how negative the Markle side of the family has been toward Meghan, Samantha Markle’s comments about Doria Ragland are way out of line.

In the interview with The Mirror, Samantha opened up about the birth of her royal nephew Archie and why she felt saddened that her dad hadn’t been included in welcoming his grandchild.

"It’s sad. He should have been involved. Being excluded is like a dagger through his heart...And poor Master Archie is not getting to know a creative, loving person,” Samantha explained.

And while her efforts to drum up sympathy for her dad are what one would expect from her, her comments about Meghan’s mom are totally unexpected. Thus far, Samantha has kept pretty mum about Ragland. But now that the royal baby has arrived and Thomas wasn’t included in his birth, it seems that even Meghan’s mom isn’t off limits after all.

“She could have said ‘get your dad out here.' But sadly there seemed to be a lack of effort,” Samantha told The Mirror. “Doria hasn’t tried to mend the rift between Meghan and her dad...I think everyone’s been hoping Doria and Meghan would have an epiphany, but I don’t know if it will ever happen."

Yikes. I’m not sure what epiphany people expect Meghan and her mom to have, especially since Samantha and Thomas have ragged on Meghan endlessly to the press since the royal wedding in May 2018. Even with all that trouble being stirred up behind the scenes, Meghan has held her head up high and never looked back. In fact, she’s even moved on according to royal expert Katie Nicholl.

Nicholl told Fox News in April 2019 that Meghan is “incredibly hurt and disappointed by how many members of her family have behaved, but from what I am told, she’s moved on.”

This revelation about Meghan having moved on comes just months after The Daily Mail published a private letter Meghan reportedly wrote to her dad. The letter, published in February 2019, detailed Meghan’s heartbreak over her father speaking to the press about her. Elite Daily previously reached out to Kensington Palace regarding the letter, but did not hear back. In the letter, Meghan reportedly wrote:

Daddy, It is with a heavy heart that I write this, not understanding why you have chosen to take this path, turning a blind eye to the pain you’re causing... Your actions have broken my heart into a million pieces—not simply because you have manufactured such unnecessary and unwarranted pain but by making the choice not to tell the truth as you are puppeteered in this. Something I will never understand.

So, perhaps Meghan needed to get all that off her chest before she officially moved on from the drama. Whatever the case is, she seems supremely happy now and that’s all that really matters.