Samantha Bee has Sean Hannity busted. The Comedy Central host devoted the Wednesday, April 18, airing of her show to exposing her Fox News counterpart for what, she says, he truly is. There's a twist though: Samantha Bee's Sean Hannity segment was perfect because it was done Sean Hannity style.

Bee's grand conclusion? Hannity exhibits all the behaviors of a serial killer, at least according to the CBS hit show Criminal Minds.

Now, under any normal circumstance, no one would be touting a show host — even a comedy show host — accusing another media figure of murder with such flimsy "evidence." But you're gonna have to hear her out on this one. This isn't just any media figure, after all.

Bee sums it up best:

I know what you’re thinking. You can’t just throw together a bunch of scary buzzwords and out-of-context clips to support an outrageous conclusion. And normally, I would agree with you, but you know who does that all the time? Sean Hannity. His whole show is just an hour-long list of lies and conspiracy theories, but people think it’s news because he doesn’t sweat as much as Alex Jones, and because he’s on a channel that calls itself news. So, yeah, the deceitful editing to reach an outrageous conclusion? We’re gonna keep doing that.

And, yeah, she kept doing that, as promised, as you can see in the video below.

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee on YouTube

Bee spent her whole segment going down the list of telling "signs." Bedwetting? "Hannity sure seems traumatized by someone's bathroom issues." Low self-esteem? "Check." Average intellect? "That's my Sean!" Cruelty to animals? Well, actually — considering his weirdly vitriolic feud with PETA, Bee is a little worried.

"The rest of these things have been metaphors for other things," Bee said "but you might want to actually literally keep your pets away from Sean Hannity."

It's no secret why it's open season on Sean Hannity right now, by the way. On April 16, Hannity was revealed to be a third client of longtime Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, which means Hannity was on TV painting the recent raid of Cohen's office as an injustice, all while not even disclosing that he's also a client of the guy. Unsurprisingly, a lot of people pointed out that the relationship between the two looked like a pretty big conflict of interest.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For his part, Hannity put out a statement that amounted to, "hey, what's the big deal guys?"

"Michael Cohen has never represented me in any matter," Hannity said in the statement. "I never retained him, received an invoice, or paid legal fees. I have occasionally had brief discussions with him about legal questions about which I wanted his input and perspective." A lawyer for Cohen did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on what services Cohen had performed for Hannity.

Mm-hmm. Whatever the reason was that Cohen worked with Hannity, the time to talk about Hannity's relationship with Cohen probably should have been before the numerous episodes during which the lawyer was the subject of coverage. Just a thought.

His employer says it didn't even know about this affiliation with Cohen, for goodness' sake. "While Fox News was unaware of Sean Hannity's informal relationship with Michael Cohen and was surprised by the announcement in court yesterday, we have reviewed the matter and spoken to Sean and he continues to have our full support," the company said in a statement on Tuesday, April 17.

In other words, there are no standards you should be expecting Sean Hannity to uphold. Fine then, that just makes it easier to call Samantha Bee's segment what it is: one comedy host roasting another. Classic.