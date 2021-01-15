Sabrina Carpenter's Dating History Is Seriously Juicy

I can't lie: Olivia Rodrigo's song "Driver's License" is my new favorite jam of 2021. But the more I listen to it, the more I want to know about Sabrina Carpenter's dating history, and I say this because Carpenter's love life might actually be related to the song. In it, Rodrigo sings about an ex who fell in love with an older "blonde girl," and after dissecting the lyrics, some fans believe that ex could be her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett... and that Carpenter could be that older blonde girl. However, neither Bassett nor Carpenter have confirmed whether they are actually dating.

Though she's had a few rumored romances over the years, Carpenter tends to keep her private life on the hush-hush. However, she has made it clear that nothing romantic is going on between her and Corey Fogelmanis, who's a fellow Girl Meets World alum. In an August 2019 IG post in honor of Fogelmanis' birthday, Carpenter called their bond the "sweetest most platonic relationship," so there's that. However, if you're wondering who Carpenter's rumored suitors over the years have included, here's the low-down on her secretive dating history, including her reported romance with Bassett.

Bradley Steven Perry, 2014-2015 JC Olivera/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Though it's unclear when they started dating, it's possible that Carpenter started dating fellow Disney star Bradley Steven Perry as early as May 2014, according to a tweet posted by Carpenter's Girl Meets World co-star Rowan Blanchard. However, the couple didn't go public with their relationship on Instagram until nearly a year later. In June 2015, Carpenter even revealed how Perry first asked her out with a message in a bottle during an interview with J-14. "[It was a] really unique way to ask someone out," Carpenter said. "[It was] like the pirate movies, like they do the little bottles and they put notes in them and send them across the ocean, like one of those, and [he] put a note inside. It was cute." When Carpenter and Perry were dating, they would often document their adventures together on Instagram, and the duo did everything from touring Disneyland to spending Christmas with each other. However, breakup rumors started circulating in August 2015 after Carpenter's dad reportedly unfollowed Perry on multiple social media platforms, and fans concluded the couple had called it quits.

Griffin Gluck, 2019-2020 Even though Griffin Gluck didn't play co-star Carpenter's love interest in Tall Girl, there was no denying they had chemistry on screen. One month after the movie premiered on Netflix in September 2019, Gluck shared a pic of their coordinating Halloween costumes on Instagram, and fans wondered whether something romantic was going on between the two. They also attended a 2020 Golden Globes party together, and Carpenter later shared pics from the event on IG. According to Bustle, a rep for Carpenter confirmed she and Gluck went their separate ways in August 2020 after less than a year of dating.