Have you ever wondered what it takes to make top-notch gin? Well, Ryan Reynolds is giving you the inside scoop on what goes into Aviation American Gin, a brand of distilled spirit owned by Reynolds himself. In a humorous new video, Reynolds relays in excruciating but hilarious detail all the love, thought, and care that goes into the gin-making process. So, get ready to cackle because Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin video is just too hilarious to be believed!

The video, which is called “The Process” and narrated by Reynolds himself, is jam-packed with hipster types with beards, glasses, and overalls — all of whom have an undying passion for gin. They’re so passionate, in fact, that they’ll do anything to make a good bottle of gin, including beating “the hell out of” juniper berries. At least, that’s what they do according to Ryan Reynolds.

As with most things Reynolds does, the video doesn’t take itself too seriously and is definitely meant to be a satirical take on the gin-making process. What it does take seriously, though, is the gin’s quality and flavor. While humor may be a huge part of the marketing process for Aviation Gin, there’s never a moment when the team behind the brand sacrifices taste which relies on seven botanicals: juniper, coriander, lavender, cardamom, Indian sarsaparilla, and orange peel.

YouTube/Aviation Gin

“I take my responsibilities as owner of Aviation Gin seriously. This does not extend to our marketing, however, which I take as unseriously as humanly possible,” said Reynolds of the video, according to his reps.

And that is definitely the vibe you get when you watch the video.

If you haven’t seen the new Aviation Gin video, you can check it out down below:

Ryan Reynolds on YouTube

Reynolds co-wrote the video, and his humorous mark is all over the narration.

“You know, people come up to me all the time and say, ‘What makes Aviation Gin so delicious?’ Most of the time I run away because non-celebrities frighten me, but here is the answer,” Reynolds says before delving into the details of gin-making.

Almost immediately, the video ventures into the satirical. “It begins each morning at 4 a.m. The distillers of Aviation American Gin rise to greet the new day with four hours of silent meditation. From there, it’s a quick scoot down to the grove,” Ryan says as the distillers literally ride scooters down a hill.

YouTube/Aviation Gin

Humorous though the video may be, it really drives home the point that Aviation Gin creates a high-quality product that won’t disappoint. The quality and taste are so good, in fact, that the company is sure there isn’t any competition.

“Some might call this overkill,” Reynolds says in the video, “but the next time you visit your local mixologist and you murder that silky smooth Aviation martini, well, who’s the killer now, a**hole?”

Now, if that doesn’t get at least a little chuckle out if you, maybe some of Aviation Gin’s other marketing antics will. Like this tweet chiding Starbucks for their beverage offerings:

Or this tweet mistaking Cyber Monday for something else entirely:

Needless to say, Reynolds infuses every aspect of Aviation Gin with the kind of humor and hilarity he’s so well-known for. And you know what? It’s genius!