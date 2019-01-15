After Ryan Murphy recently told the stories of Jionni Versace's killer and how the antichrist brought about the apocalypse, it seems fitting that the showrunner's next new series will be all about one of the most iconic movie villains of all time. Murphy's first Netflix original series will be Ratched, a creepy origin story all about how the villainous One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest nurse became so vile. The cast for the new show has just been revealed, and Ryan Murphy's Ratched cast is totally packed with talent.

Although Netflix announced its pickup of Ryan Murphy's Ratched series back in 2017, the showrunner has obviously been a bit preoccupied with all of his other shows throughout 2018 (including American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Pose, and 9-1-1). But now Murphy is all about Ratched, and he took to Instagram to reveal the full cast of the upcoming show. Murphy posted a metallic "R," which looks to be the logo for the new show, and announced 10 new members to the show's cast. Check out all the newly announced cast members below:

Jon Jon Briones, Charlie Carver, Judy Davis, Harriet Harris, Cynthia Nixon, Hunter Parrish, Amanda Plummer, Corey Stoll, Sharon Stone, and Finn Wittrock.

These actors join Sarah Paulson, who has already been announced to be playing Nurse Ratched.

The cast list includes a great mix of Ryan Murphy favorites and some iconic actresses that have never worked with the showrunner before. Of course, Sarah Paulson is a constant in pretty much every series that Murphy creates, and Murphy has also worked with Jon Jon Briones and Finn Wittrock multiple times before.

Of course, two of the biggest names of the bunch are film and TV icons Sharon Stone and Cynthia Nixon, and the cast also features a ton of theatrical talent with Judy Davis, Harriet Harris, and Amanda Plummer on board. And TV fans will recognize Hunter Parrish, Corey Stoll, and Charlie Carver from their main roles on hit shows Weeds, House of Cards, and Teen Wolf, respectively.

Unfortunately, Ryan Murphy did not reveal any of the characters that these actors will be playing in Ratched, but chances are they will be new characters that were not featured in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. That's because Ratched will be set in 1947, about a decade and a half before the events of the iconic movie. The origin story will follow Sarah Paulson's Nurse Ratched as she transforms from a young nurse into the monster that we saw in the movie.

Netflix has already picked up Ratched for two seasons, each consisting of nine episodes. The series marks the beginning of Ryan Murphy's new exclusivity deal with Netflix. The streamer will also carry his upcoming political comedy The Politician, which will star Dear Evan Hansen breakout Ben Platt.

There is no word yet on when Ratched will premiere, but the new series is confirmed to begin streaming on Netflix sometime in 2019, so look for it to drop later this year.