Ruth Carter’s H&M Collection Is Finally Here & Will Inspire You To Be Confident

Who knows more about '90s style than a costume designer who worked in the industry throughout the entire decade? Luckily, she's ready to share her knowledge and designs with the world. Oscar Award-winning costume designer Ruth Carter and H&M collabed on a collection that champions '90s-inspired streetwear. You've probably seen Carter's costume work in iconic films such as Black Panther, Do the Right Thing, Selma, and more. Not to mention, the designer has worked with Spike Lee about 10 times, so it's safe to say she knows a thing or two about '90s fashion.

"[The collection] is to inspire a new generation, who need to project a personal expression of inclusion and who want to do it authentically in a way that vibes with their creative self, so I want to encourage them to ‘Trust Their Voice,'" Carter said in a press release shared with Elite Daily. The collection showcases '90s-inspired streetwear in oversized silhouettes, with the colors of the Liberation (also known as Pan-African) flag — red, black, and green — featured prominently throughout. With motifs like "Trust Your Voice" and "Truth," this collab, at its core, encourages confidence.

The ready-to-wear collection ranges from $13 to $40. Accompanying the release is a podcast called "That's the Truth, Ruth," featuring Carter and Jay Versace. The recording details Carter's career and the meaning behind the collection, and it all calls back to Carter's time at Hampton University, a historically black university in Virginia. As part of the partnership, H&M has made a scholarship with the designer's alma mater.

If you're interested in supporting creators like Carter and embracing your voice, check out some pieces from the collab below.

This two-toned red sweatshirt has the big logo the '90s loved and shows off your film knowledge. It's easy to wear and cozy, too, with a soft, brushed inside.

The "Trust Your Voice" t-shirt has all the colors on the Liberation flag on it. Wear this shirt and rock out on your own path to greatness.

The soft cotton "Truth" tank has an exciting printed text design unlike any logo you've seen before. It's perfect for the warm days coming.

The high-waist, wide-leg shorts are definitely a blast from the past. The contrasting side panels and soft lining liken these shorts to the most fashionable, school-issued gym uniform you always wished you had.

Bucket hats are here to stay, and this bucket hat in the Liberation flag colors celebrates the '90s Afrocentrism looked over in most retro, '90s fashion.

If you like making a statement with your fashion, this oversized t-shirt brings a meta edge to your closet. Carter's quote over the chest reads, "I think we're going to look back at this time and say there was a statement being made, and that was, You can be who you are and unapologetic.' And that, I think, is really wonderful." Printed between the shoulder blades on the back is bright red text reading, "Ruthless," to add another layer of cool.

The limited-edition Ruth Carter x H&M collection launched is available now on HM.com and in select stores in the U.S.