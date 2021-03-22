Even though the core Harry Potter film series ended in 2011, the franchise is still spreading its magic to this day thanks to the spinoff Fantastic Beasts movies, a stage production, an immersive amusement park, and even rumors of a TV show in the works. With the wizarding world still as active as ever, the fanbase has one major wish: to see the main trio pick up their wands once more. Well, one member of that group recently spoke about that possibility, and Rupert Grint's quotes about returning to Harry Potter explain his totally understandable condition before ever revisiting his Ron Weasley role.

In a March 19 Esquire profile, Grint got real about the prospects of Ron Weasley ever making a return. While he didn't completely shut down the idea of going back to Hogwarts, he made it pretty clear he thinks it's best to leave Ron in his past. "I think going back now would be... I can't really imagine it," Grint admitted. "But, I mean, never say never. It would only be if everyone else wants to do the same. But yeah, no… I think just leave it."

The "everyone else" Grint is referring to can most likely be narrowed down to Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, since the actor spoke about his incredibly close bond with his primary costars right before that statement: "It was a very unique experience that [Radcliffe, Watson, and I] went through, and no one really understands it and can relate to it but us. Almost kind of like astronauts. Kind of a weird experiment, I think."

Warner Bros.

Grint's remarks come a little over a month after reports of HBO Max developing a TV series set within the Harry Potter universe. The rumors were that the network was still on the lookout for writers and pitches as to what this show could be about, leaving the door open for anything from a prequel, to a show set years after the events of Harry Potter, to a spinoff centering on minor characters in the main series, to about a million other possibilities. Of course, it could also mean the return of fan-favorite Harry Potter characters, but given Grint's remarks, it sounds like bringing the gang back is going to have to be an all-or-nothing type deal.

Potterheads probably shouldn't get their hopes up for a Radcliffe-Watson-Grint return, TBH, but hey — those original eight movies still have plenty of magic for you to rewatch whenever you want.